Longtime LSU football PA Announcer Dan Borne to take temporary leave

Longtime Tiger Stadium public address announcer Dan Borné will be temporarily stepping away from the booth to manage several health concerns, the university announced on Tuesday.

Borné, who has served as LSU’s public address announcer in Tiger Stadium for 38 years, is hopeful that he can return at some point in 2024. Borné also serves as the public address announcer for LSU men’s basketball games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a position he’s held for 36 years.

“We are going to miss hearing Dan’s voice fill Tiger Stadium on Saturday nights,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Dan has been a big part of creating the atmosphere and energy in Tiger Stadium. We hope for a speedy recovery for Dan and look forward to his return to the booth in Tiger Stadium.”

The longtime voice of Alex Box Stadium Bill Franques will take over in the interim for Borné.