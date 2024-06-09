lllinois transfer forward Coleman Hawkins, the top available player in the portal, is scheduled to visit LSU on June 17th

Matt McMahon’s LSU Tigers are set to host the top available recruit in the transfer portal on June 17, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Coleman Hawkins, originally a three-star recruit in 2019, hit the portal after playing four years at Illinois. He’s coming off a career year where he averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting over 45% from the field. The 6-foot-10 forward was a factor inside but could score it from deep too, averaging 1.4 threes made per game his last two years in Champaign.

Along with LSU, Kansas State is also getting a visit from Hawkins. Louisville was originally a contender, but Hawkins elected to cancel that visit.

Hawkins also tested the NBA draft waters before pulling his name and returning to the college ranks.

LSU is already one player above the scholarship limit, however, NIL opportunities make it possible for McMahon to add Hawkins if he decides to come to Baton Rouge.