Livvy Dunne returning to LSU Gymnastics next season

LSU Gymnastics senior Olivia Dunne announced via her social media channels that she will return for her fifth and final season with the Tigers in 2025.

Dunne joins teammates Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock and Alyona Shchennikova, who are all set to return for their final season next year.

The All-American from Hillsdale, New Jersey, found her stride in 2024 and isn’t done just yet. This year, she competed on bars and floor for the Tigers, appearing in nine meets and earning season highs of 9.875 and 9.900 on the two events.

Dunne’s decision ultimately came down to the fact that she feels like she has more to give to the sport, both on and off the competition floor.

“This past year I found a renewed love of the sport. I had trained a lot in the off season, so I felt really strong and healthy from the start and ready to contribute,” said Dunne. “I really enjoyed the dynamic of the team this year and it all came together well. Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor.”

With a renewed love for the sport, she embraced her role this year and contributed wherever her team needed her. This attitude is what helped her and the Tigers bring home the program’s first ever national championship.

It was that same mindset that earned her the program’s first annual “Coaches Award,” which recognized her as the ultimate team player and the gymnast who was ready to go in and compete at any moment.

She enters her final season eager for more. Dunne says that one of her goals for next year is that she wants to show Tiger Nation that she can shine on multiple events, as she will return veteran routines and depth to the bars, beam and floor lineups.

Not only does she compete at the highest level in collegiate sports, but she is also a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll Member, Academic All-American and most recently made the President’s List in 2024.

The rising fifth-year has goals for her final year outside of competition as well, including continuing to use her platform to impact the sport in whichever ways she can.

“I’m a completely different person than I was 4 years ago. I’ve learned how to juggle so many responsibilities, how to chase big dreams, and how to stay calm in the face of difficult challenges,” said Dunne.

Dunne, one of the highest paid female college athletes in the country, prides herself in being a leader for the next generation of women in sports. Over her four years at LSU, she has learned how to balance NIL and school with the demands of being a student-athlete. Now, she can help those following in her same footsteps.



“I’ve seen how important women’s sports are to the younger generation, and I want to be part of always advocating for those opportunities.”

One way that she is using her platform to provide more opportunities for women in sports is through the Livvy Fund, which she created last year to help bring NIL deals to female athletes at LSU. Through this, Dunne aims to help female athletes develop their NIL businesses by providing education on building a personal brand.

But none of it would be possible without the support system behind her every day.



“I couldn’t do another year or even another day if I didn’t have the support that surrounds me from fans, family, friends, coaches and so many others! Those people cheering me on every day is what gets me through the hard days and keeps me motivated to do more.”

