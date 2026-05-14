Livvy Dunne Hits Sports Illustrated And Tonight Show; Can A Paul Skenes SI Cover Be Far Behind?

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, a member of the Tigers’ 2024 national championship team and a world renown social media influencer, has had a very busy week.

While celebrating her fourth appearance since 2023 in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue – a rite of spring since 1964 – with a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Dunne also posted about boyfriend Paul Skenes later that day.

My advice to LSU baseball fans … watch Paul Skenes pitch for Pittsburgh every chance you get. He’ll no-hit someone soon, and he has walked zero in a month.https://t.co/fD9YQb1MKV — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 13, 2026

The former LSU national championship pitcher in 2023 and first overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft that same summer by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Skenes beat Colorado Tuesday night, 3-1. He struck out a season-high 10 with no walks again to go to 6-2 on the season with a 1.98 ERA.

Dunne was at Skenes’ MLB debut with Pittsburgh in 2024, and the two have been one of the hottest American sports couples since Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio in the 1950s.

A MATCH MADE IN LSU AND SPORTS HEAVEN

The couple began dating while at LSU in 2023, and each are 23 now.

Olivia Dunne poses for the 2026 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue Sports Illustrated photo

Then on Wednesday night, Dunne appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and showed Fallon how to perform the “Baywatch” run on the beach.

.@livvydunne teaches Jimmy how to do a Baywatch-inspired run in slow motion! 🏖️ #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/D8Oz3jHOuK — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 14, 2026

Dunne will be starring in a reboot of the popular 1990s TV series beginning in January of 2027.

After retiring from gymnastics following the 2025 season at LSU, Dunne has focused on modeling, branding, content creation and acting.