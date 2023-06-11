Live Updates: NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional – (No.12) Kentucky vs. (No. 5) LSU

FINAL from Baton Rouge: LSU 14, Kentucky 0
No. 5 seeded LSU bludgeoned No. 12 Kentucky, 14-0, hitting a season-high six home runs and pounding out 15 hits. Tommy White and Tre’ Morgan each hit two home runs for the Tigers. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes was unbeatable, pitching 7.2 innings and striking out nine and walking one. He gave up four hits.
Game two is Sunday night at 5:06 PM Central and will be televised on ESPN 2.
TEAM
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|L
|UK
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|LSU
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|1
|2
|0
|X
|14
|15
|1
|4
Kentucky 9th Inning:
Three up, three down. LSU wins 14-0
LSU 8th Inning:
|Nippolt popped up to ss (1-1 BS).
|Jones doubled to left field (1-0 B).
|Jones pinch hit for Beloso.
|Milazzo flied out to cf (2-2 BFKBF).
|Morgan popped up to ss (2-2 BKBK).
Kentucky 8th Inning:
Merrifield to 3b for White.
|0
|Milazzo to c for Travinski.
|0
|Kling to rf.
|0
|K
|N. McCarthy struck out swinging (1-2 FKBS).
|K
|N. McCarthy
|Skenes
|0
|K
|G. Smith struck out swinging (0-2 KKS).
|K
|G. Smith
|Skenes
|1
|Money to p for Skenes.
|2
|E
|J. Gray reached on a fielding error by 2b (1-0 B).
|E4
|J. Gray
|Money
|2
|J. Felker lined out to 1b (0-0).
|L3
|J. Felker
|Money
|2
|UK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB
LSU 7th Inning:
|Bottom of the 7th – LSU Batting
|S. Logue to p for C. Howe.
|0
|C. Stanke to c for D. Burkes.
|0
|2B
|Jobert doubled to right field (0-0).
|2B 9
|Jobert
|S. Logue
|0
|Kling pinch ran for Jobert.
|0
|1B
|Thompson singled through the right side, RBI (1-0 B); Kling scored.
|1B RS 1RBI
|Thompson
|S. Logue
|0
|Thompson advanced to second on a wild pitch.
|WP
|Pearson
|S. Logue
|0
|Pearson grounded out to ss (2-1 BBF); Thompson advanced to third.
|G6
|Pearson
|S. Logue
|0
|SAC
|Crews flied out to cf, SF, RBI (2-2 BKBS); Thompson scored.
|F8 SF 1RBI
|Crews
|S. Logue
|1
|K
|White struck out swinging (3-2 SFBBBS).
|K
|White
|S. Logue
|2
|LSU Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Kentucky 7th Inning:
|Waldschmidt flied out to rf (2-0 BB).
|R. Church flied out to lf (1-2 KKB).
|H. Gilliam singled through the right side (2-2 BKFFFBF).
|E. Pitre grounded out to 3b (0-0).
|Nippolt to 2b for Dugas.
LSU 6th Inning:
TANK'D@tommywhite44 | ESPNews pic.twitter.com/DwAF1bOJPe— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 11, 2023
Dugas reached on a fielder’s choice (1-2 BFFF); Travinski out at second 2b unassisted.
|Beloso popped up to ss (0-2 KF).
|Travinski walked (3-2 BBKFFBFB); Morgan advanced to second.
|Morgan singled through the left side (1-1 KB).
|White homered to left field, RBI (0-0).
|Crews grounded out to ss (3-2 KBBBS).
Kentucky 6th Inning:
|D. Burkes struck out swinging (2-2 BKBFS).
|J. Felker walked (3-1 BBBKB).
|J. Gray struck out swinging (1-2 KKBS).
|G. Smith grounded out to ss (2-0 BB); N. McCarthy advanced to third.
|Previous play reviewed, call overturned, fair ball, runner placed at 2B.
LSU 5th Inning;
|HR
|Pearson homered to right field, RBI (1-1 BK).
|HR 9 1RBI
|Pearson
|Z. Lee
|0
|E
|Crews reached on a throwing error by 3b (1-2 SKB).
|E5T
|Crews
|Z. Lee
|0
|1B
|White singled to left field (3-2 SBSBFB); Crews advanced to second.
|1B 7
|White
|Z. Lee
|0
|1B
|Morgan singled through the left side, RBI (0-0); White advanced to second; Crews scored, unearned.
|1B LS 1RBI
|Morgan
|Z. Lee
|0
|C. Howe to p for Z. Lee.
|0
|HBP
|Travinski hit by pitch (0-1 F); Morgan advanced to second; White advanced to third.
|HBP
|Travinski
|C. Howe
|0
|Beloso fouled out to 3b (1-0 B).
|FF5
|Beloso
|C. Howe
|0
|Dugas popped up to p (1-0 B).
|P1
|Dugas
|C. Howe
|1
|HBP
|Jobert hit by pitch, RBI (1-2 BSS); Travinski advanced to second; Morgan advanced to third; White scored, unearned.
|HBP 1RBI
|Jobert
|C. Howe
|2
|Jobert advanced to second on a wild pitch; Travinski advanced to third on a wild pitch; Morgan scored on a wild pitch, unearned.
|WP
|Thompson
|C. Howe
|2
|1B
|Thompson singled to left field, 2 RBI (1-2 BSS); Jobert scored, team unearned; Travinski scored, team unearned.
|1B 7 2RBI
|Thompson
|C. Howe
|2
|K
|Pearson struck out swinging (3-2 KSBBFFBFFS).
|K
|Pearson
|C. Howe
|2
Postseason Pearson@joshpearsonbb2 | ESPNews pic.twitter.com/tCmizqbrfZ— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 11, 2023
Kentucky 5th Inning;
|E. Pitre struck out looking (0-2 KSK).
|KL
|E. Pitre
|Skenes
|0
|K
|H. Gilliam struck out swinging (2-2 BSSBS).
|K
|H. Gilliam
|Skenes
|1
|1B
|R. Church singled to center field (0-2 KK).
|1B 8
|R. Church
|Skenes
|2
|R. Church advanced to second on a wild pitch.
|WP
|Waldschmidt
|Skenes
|2
|K
|Waldschmidt struck out swinging (2-2 BKKBS).
LSU 4th Inning:
|Thompson grounded out to ss (1-2 SSFFB).
|Jobert struck out swinging (1-2 BSFS).
|Dugas homered to left center, RBI (0-2 KS).
|Beloso struck out swinging (1-2 BKKS).
Louisiana's Own@gavin_dugas04 | ESPNews pic.twitter.com/lqSeSCEIKs— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 11, 2023
Kentucky 4th Inning:
|D. Burkes grounded out to ss (0-2 KK).
|J. Felker flied out to lf (1-0 B).
|J. Gray struck out swinging (2-2 BFBSS).
LSU 3rd Inning:
|Travinski struck out swinging (2-2 FBSBS).
|Morgan homered to right field, RBI (2-2 KBBS).
|White homered to left field, 2 RBI (0-0); Crews scored.
|Crews singled to pitcher (2-2 FFBFBF).
|Pearson struck out swinging (2-2 KSBBS).
TOMMY TANKS IS IN THE BUILDING BUT THAT BALL AIN'T @tommywhite44 | ESPNews pic.twitter.com/XeWXT2ceXG— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 11, 2023
TRE' MORGAN JUST HOMERED AGAIN— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 11, 2023
Kentucky 3rd Inning:
|G. Smith popped up to 2b (0-1 K).
|N. McCarthy grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b (2-0 BB); Waldschmidt out on the play.
|Waldschmidt singled to shortstop (1-0 B).
LSU 2nd Inning:
|Jobert struck out swinging (3-2 SBKFBBS).
|Dugas grounded out to ss (2-2 BKBF).
|Beloso flied out to cf (2-1 KBB).
Kentucky 2nd Inning:
|R. Church flied out to cf (0-0).
|H. Gilliam grounded out to ss (0-1 F).
|E. Pitre grounded out to 1b unassisted (2-2 KBBF).
Captain Morgan spicing up the night@tremorgann | ESPNews pic.twitter.com/4InEZqXcXB— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 11, 2023
LSU 1st Inning:
|Travinski grounded out to ss (1-1 KB).
|Morgan homered to left field, RBI (1-2 KBF).
|White grounded into double play 3b to 2b to 1b (0-1 S); Crews out on the play.
|Crews singled to third base (1-2 KFFBF).
Mid 1 | 1 K pic.twitter.com/DeJasNrIH8— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 11, 2023
Kentucky 1st Inning:
|D. Burkes grounded out to p (2-2 BBKS).
|J. Felker struck out swinging (2-2 SBBFS).
|J. Gray flied out to cf (2-2 BFKB).
We will begin at 9:06 p.m. CT https://t.co/fKA6s20Xio— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 11, 2023
8:40 PM Central: LSU just announced the game will start at 9:06 PM Central . . .
7:58 PM Central: Third weather-related delay just called. Game was scheduled to start at 8:06 central, but that is not happening. Players have vacated the field. No additional information available. Indefinite delay.
