Live Updates: NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional – (No.12) Kentucky vs. (No. 5) LSU

June 10, 2023 Todd Horne 2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional, Baseball 0

FINAL from Baton Rouge: LSU 14, Kentucky 0

No. 5 seeded LSU bludgeoned No. 12 Kentucky, 14-0, hitting a season-high six home runs and pounding out 15 hits. Tommy White and Tre’ Morgan each hit two home runs for the Tigers. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes was unbeatable, pitching 7.2 innings and striking out nine and walking one. He gave up four hits.

Game two is Sunday night at 5:06 PM Central and will be televised on ESPN 2.

LSU demolishes Kentucky audio review
LSU 14 Kentucky 0

TEAM		123456789RHEL
UK0000000000415
LSU10316120X141514
LSU wins 14-0 and will play on Sunday at 5:06 PM central.

Kentucky 9th Inning:

Three up, three down. LSU wins 14-0

LSU 8th Inning:

Nippolt popped up to ss (1-1 BS).
Jones doubled to left field (1-0 B).
Jones pinch hit for Beloso.
Milazzo flied out to cf (2-2 BFKBF).
Morgan popped up to ss (2-2 BKBK).
Heading to the 9th inning, Kentucky needs 14 runs to keep this one going.

Kentucky 8th Inning:


Merrifield to 3b for White.		0
Milazzo to c for Travinski.0
Kling to rf.0
KN. McCarthy struck out swinging (1-2 FKBS).KN. McCarthySkenes0
KG. Smith struck out swinging (0-2 KKS).KG. SmithSkenes1
Money to p for Skenes.2
EJ. Gray reached on a fielding error by 2b (1-0 B).E4J. GrayMoney2
J. Felker lined out to 1b (0-0).L3J. FelkerMoney2
UK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB
Skenes exits his last game at Alex Box Stadium with two outs in the eighth innings and a 14-0 lead.

LSU 7th Inning:

Bottom of the 7th – LSU Batting
S. Logue to p for C. Howe.0
C. Stanke to c for D. Burkes.0
2BJobert doubled to right field (0-0).2B 9JobertS. Logue0
Kling pinch ran for Jobert.0
1BThompson singled through the right side, RBI (1-0 B); Kling scored.1B RS 1RBIThompsonS. Logue0
Thompson advanced to second on a wild pitch.WPPearsonS. Logue0
Pearson grounded out to ss (2-1 BBF); Thompson advanced to third.G6PearsonS. Logue0
SACCrews flied out to cf, SF, RBI (2-2 BKBS); Thompson scored.F8 SF 1RBICrewsS. Logue1
KWhite struck out swinging (3-2 SFBBBS).KWhiteS. Logue2
LSU Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
LSU’s 15 NCAA Tournament home runs so far this season leads the nation currently

Kentucky 7th Inning:

Waldschmidt flied out to rf (2-0 BB).
R. Church flied out to lf (1-2 KKB).
H. Gilliam singled through the right side (2-2 BKFFFBF).
E. Pitre grounded out to 3b (0-0).
Nippolt to 2b for Dugas.
0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

LSU 6th Inning:

Dugas reached on a fielder’s choice (1-2 BFFF); Travinski out at second 2b unassisted.

Beloso popped up to ss (0-2 KF).
Travinski walked (3-2 BBKFFBFB); Morgan advanced to second.
Morgan singled through the left side (1-1 KB).
White homered to left field, RBI (0-0).
Crews grounded out to ss (3-2 KBBBS).
1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB – White homers (2)

Kentucky 6th Inning:

D. Burkes struck out swinging (2-2 BKBFS).
J. Felker walked (3-1 BBBKB).
J. Gray struck out swinging (1-2 KKBS).
G. Smith grounded out to ss (2-0 BB); N. McCarthy advanced to third.
Previous play reviewed, call overturned, fair ball, runner placed at 2B.
0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

LSU 5th Inning;

HRPearson homered to right field, RBI (1-1 BK).HR 9 1RBIPearsonZ. Lee0
ECrews reached on a throwing error by 3b (1-2 SKB).E5TCrewsZ. Lee0
1BWhite singled to left field (3-2 SBSBFB); Crews advanced to second.1B 7WhiteZ. Lee0
1BMorgan singled through the left side, RBI (0-0); White advanced to second; Crews scored, unearned.1B LS 1RBIMorganZ. Lee0
C. Howe to p for Z. Lee.0
HBPTravinski hit by pitch (0-1 F); Morgan advanced to second; White advanced to third.HBPTravinskiC. Howe0
Beloso fouled out to 3b (1-0 B).FF5BelosoC. Howe0
Dugas popped up to p (1-0 B).P1DugasC. Howe1
HBPJobert hit by pitch, RBI (1-2 BSS); Travinski advanced to second; Morgan advanced to third; White scored, unearned.HBP 1RBIJobertC. Howe2
Jobert advanced to second on a wild pitch; Travinski advanced to third on a wild pitch; Morgan scored on a wild pitch, unearned.WPThompsonC. Howe2
1BThompson singled to left field, 2 RBI (1-2 BSS); Jobert scored, team unearned; Travinski scored, team unearned.1B 7 2RBIThompsonC. Howe2
KPearson struck out swinging (3-2 KSBBFFBFFS).KPearsonC. Howe2
6 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Error, 1 LOB

Kentucky 5th Inning;

E. Pitre struck out looking (0-2 KSK).KLE. PitreSkenes0
KH. Gilliam struck out swinging (2-2 BSSBS).KH. GilliamSkenes1
1BR. Church singled to center field (0-2 KK).1B 8R. ChurchSkenes2
R. Church advanced to second on a wild pitch.WPWaldschmidtSkenes2
KWaldschmidt struck out swinging (2-2 BKKBS).
No runs, 1 Hit, No errors

LSU 4th Inning:

Thompson grounded out to ss (1-2 SSFFB).
Jobert struck out swinging (1-2 BSFS).
Dugas homered to left center, RBI (0-2 KS).
Beloso struck out swinging (1-2 BKKS).
LSU 5, Kentucky 0 – Dugas solo home run to left center field.

Kentucky 4th Inning:

D. Burkes grounded out to ss (0-2 KK).
J. Felker flied out to lf (1-0 B).
J. Gray struck out swinging (2-2 BFBSS).
LSU 4, Kentucky 0

LSU 3rd Inning:

Travinski struck out swinging (2-2 FBSBS).
Morgan homered to right field, RBI (2-2 KBBS).
White homered to left field, 2 RBI (0-0); Crews scored.
Crews singled to pitcher (2-2 FFBFBF).
Pearson struck out swinging (2-2 KSBBS).
LSU 4, Kentucky 0

Kentucky 3rd Inning:

G. Smith popped up to 2b (0-1 K).
N. McCarthy grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b (2-0 BB); Waldschmidt out on the play.
Waldschmidt singled to shortstop (1-0 B).
No runs, no hits, no errors.

LSU 2nd Inning:

Game Line Score

TEAM12RHEL
UK000000
LSU101200
No runs, no hits, no errors. LSU 1, Kentucky 0 after two innings.
Jobert struck out swinging (3-2 SBKFBBS).
Dugas grounded out to ss (2-2 BKBF).
Beloso flied out to cf (2-1 KBB).
No runs, no hits, no errors

Kentucky 2nd Inning:

R. Church flied out to cf (0-0).
H. Gilliam grounded out to ss (0-1 F).
E. Pitre grounded out to 1b unassisted (2-2 KBBF).
No hits, no runs, no errors

LSU 1st Inning:

Travinski grounded out to ss (1-1 KB).
Morgan homered to left field, RBI (1-2 KBF).
White grounded into double play 3b to 2b to 1b (0-1 S); Crews out on the play.
Crews singled to third base (1-2 KFFBF).
1 Run on 2 Hits and No Errors. Tre’ Morgan with a two-out, opposite field home run. LSU leads 1-0 after one.

Kentucky 1st Inning:

D. Burkes grounded out to p (2-2 BBKS).
J. Felker struck out swinging (2-2 SBBFS).
J. Gray flied out to cf (2-2 BFKB).
No runs. No hits. No errors. Skenes pumping in the first, averaged 102 mph per pitch on fastballs.

8:40 PM Central: LSU just announced the game will start at 9:06 PM Central . . .

7:58 PM Central: Third weather-related delay just called. Game was scheduled to start at 8:06 central, but that is not happening. Players have vacated the field. No additional information available. Indefinite delay.

