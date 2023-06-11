Live Updates: Kentucky at LSU Game 2 NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional – LSU Wins 8-3 and advances to College World Series with 2-0 Sweep

LSU 8, Kentucky 3 GAME IS OVER

Kentucky 9th Inning:

Burkes flew out to center field; Pitre struck out swinging on an 81.4 mph bender with a full count; Gilliam lined to third base.

0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors – 0 LOB

LSU 9th Inning:

Dugas hit by pitch, third time this game; Jobert (pitching conference with the count 2-1) hard line drive hit, takes off the glove of pitcher (Williams), Dugas advanced to second base; `(Kling pinch running for Jobert) (Giles into pitch for Williams) – Thompson struck out swinging on a 2-2 count; (UK pitching conference before pitching to Pearson; Cotto in to pitch for Giles) Pearson (Cotto first pitch is wild pitch; Dugas advances to third base, Kling advanced to second base), Pearson hit by pitch on 3-1 count; Crews (Cotto wild pitch on 1-1 count, Dugas scored, Kling advanced to third base, Pearson advanced to second base) (UK pitching conference – Chavez in to pitch for Cotto with 2-1 count) Crews doubles to left field, 2 RBI, on 3-1 pitch, Kling scored, Pearson scored; White lined out to third base; Morgan (UK Pitching conference – Byers in to pitch for Chavez) struck out swinging on a full count.

3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors – Crews LOB

Kentucky 8th Inning:

McCarthy struck out swinging, 2-3 put out; Smith hit by pitch (under review asked for by LSU; ruling is confirmed as hit by pitch); Gray flew out to left center field; Felker fouled out to third base.

0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors – 1 LOB

LSU 8th Inning:

(Williams in to pitch for Moore) – Crews walked on full count for the fourth time this game; White lined out to deep left near the warning track; Morgan walked on a 3-1 count, Crews advanced to second base; Trevinski crushes a deep out to right center field warning track, Crews tagged and advanced to third base; Beloso flied out to shallow right center field on a diving catch by McCarthy.

0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors – 2 LOB

Kentucky 7th Inning:

Burkes grounded out to shortstop on a 3-1 count; Pitre singles into center field on first pitch; Gilliam (Cooper at 54 pitches and Johnson calls in Gavin Guidry to replace Cooper) grounded single up the middle on an 0-2 fastball, Pitre advanced to second base; Waldschmidt (Pitre stole third base on a 2-2 pitch, uncontested) struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch; Church (Johnson conference on mound with Gavin Guidry and infield before pitching to Church) pulls a hit down the left field line that appeared to be fair, ruled foul and not challenged and count went full then Guidry punched him out looking on a 80 mph breaking pitch.

0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors – 2 LOB

LSU 7th Inning:

Dugas hit by pitch for the second time this game with a 2-1 count; Jobert struck out looking; Thompson grounded into a 6-4 fielder’s choice, Dugas out at second base, Thompson safe at first; Pearson (conference on UK mound before pitching to Pearson) (with count 1-2 shift right, Pearson flied out to left field.

0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors – 1 LOB

Kentucky 6th Inning:

McCarthy grounded out to shortstop; Smith doubled into left center field gap, slid into second as Thompson cut off throw from Crews coming in; Gray flew out to left field; Felker flied out to right field on an 0-1 count.

0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors – 1 LOB

LSU 6th Inning:

Morgan struck out looking on an inside pitch; Travinski grounded out to third base on the first pitch; Beloso grounded out on a sharply hit grounder down the first base line.

0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors – 0 LOB

Kentucky 5th Inning:

Pitre struck out swinging on 2-2 count; Gilliam popped out to shortstop; Waldschmidt 2-2 count hit by pitch on left knee; Church (No. 6) pinch hitting for Stanke – grounds out to third base.

0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors – 1 LOB

LSU 5th Inning:

Thompson struck out swinging on an 80 mph sinker from Moore; Pearson hard ground out to second base on a 3-1 count; Crews (shift left for KY) walked on a full count after falling behind 0-2 in the count; White lined a 1-2 pitch out to second baseman.

0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors – 1 LOB

Kentucky 4th Inning:

McCarthy hammers 2-1 pitch over the left field fence for a solo home run; Smith flew out to left field; (Cooper into pitch for Floyd who is at 81 pitches and Johnson does not want Floyd facing the top of the KY order again which begins with Gray) Gray struck him out looking on a 91.9 mph fast ball; Felker walked on a full count; Burkes popped out to shallow center field.

1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors – 1 LOB

LSU 4th Inning;

Travinski struck out looking; Beloso grounds out to short right field, directly into the shift where third baseman Felker was playing; Dugas infield hit to deep third base, hit into the shift to the left side but long throw easily beaten out; Jobert struck out swinging in three pitches.

0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors – 1 LOB

Kentucky 3rd Inning:

Felker grounds out to third base; Burkes launches an 0-2 bomb to center field over the 405 mark; Pitre grounds out to shortstop (Dugas was playing shortstop – score 4-3; Gilliam singled to the left of shortstop into left center field on a 1-2 count; Waldschmidt singled to left field, Gilliam advanced to second base (Floyd at 70 pitches and Johnson meeting with him at the mound as Cooper is warming in the bullpen); Stanke struck out looking.

1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors – 2 LOB

LSU 3rd Inning:

Morgan doubles off left field wall; Travinski lined a single to left field, Morgan advanced to third base; Beloso crushed an 0-2 pitch over the wall in left center field for a no-out, three-run home run; Dugas grounds out to third base; Jobert struck out swinging; Thompson walked on a full count; Pearson walked on a full count, Thompson advanced to second base; Crews (UK pitching mound meeting with coach prior to first pitch to Crews – met for a minute or so then made change, Mason Moore in to pitch for Austin Strickland) walked on a full count to load the bases with two outs; White singles, beats out a slow grounder to third base for an infield single, Thompson scored, Pearson advanced to third base, Crews advanced to second base; Morgan grounds out to second base with the count full.

4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB

Kentucky 2nd Inning:

Stanke strikes out swinging; McCarthy grounds out to shortstop (defensive gem by Thompson, backhand gloves it in the 5-6 hole and makes the long throw and Morgan stretched to make the catch. Called out on field – play under review. Out confirmed); Smith walked on 3-1 count; Gray struck out swinging on a 3-2 after four consecutive foul tips with the count full

0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

LSU 2nd Inning:

Dugas hit by pitch; Jobert flew out to shortstop; Thompson slow roller down third base line stays fair, infield single, Dugas advanced to second base; Pearson singles through the 5-6 hole to load the bases; Crews (KY conference on the mound before the first pitch to Crews) hard-liner fielded by first baseman, fielders choice 3-4 put out, Dugas scored, Pearson out a second base; White grounds out to shortstop.

1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

Kentucky 1st Inning:

Gray home run to left center field; Felker singles to left field; Burkes strikes out swinging on 2-2 count; Pitre (Felker steals second base with count 1-0) lines a curve ball to right field, Felker advanced to third base; Gilliam flew out to shallow center field; Waldschmidt (Pitre steals second base on Floyd without a pitch) struck out swinging on a 96.23 mph fast ball.

1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB (two stolen bases)

LSU 1st Inning:

Crews walked; White flew out to center field; Morgan walked on a full count; Travinski flied out to the wall in right center field, Crews advanced to third base; Beloso flew out to deep right field near the warning track.

0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

LSU Line Up

Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 cf 3 Dylan Crews R .433 2 3b 47 Tommy White R .383 3 1b 18 Tre’ Morgan L .313 4 c 25 Hayden Travinski R .417 5 dh 24 Cade Beloso L .320 6 2b 8 Gavin Dugas R .286 7 rf 6 Brayden Jobert L .306 8 ss 4 Jordan Thompson R .273 9 lf 11 Josh Pearson L .250 10 p 9 Ty Floyd R – LSU Starting Lineup

UK Line Up

Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 cf 51 Jackson Gray L .341 2 3b 2 Jase Felker B .293 3 c 7 Devin Burkes R .294 4 2b 4 Emilien Pitre L .317 5 1b 14 Hunter Gilliam R .323 6 lf 21 Ryan Waldschmidt R .289 7 dh 9 Chase Stanke L .185 8 rf 19 Nolan McCarthy R .291 9 ss 12 Grant Smith R .279 10 p 16 Austin Strickland R – UK Starting Line Up

First pitch scheduled at 5:06 PM Central

Kentucky (No. 12 seeded) (40-20) vs LSU (No. 5 seeded) (47-15)