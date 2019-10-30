Live Oak catcher commits to Tigers

Live Oak High catcher Blaise Priester certainly upgraded his commitment.

The 6-2, 210-pound Priester (6-2, 210), who was headed for Meridian Community College, committed to LSU Saturday as an incoming freshman for the 2022 season.

An Class 5A All-State honoree, he hit .426 this past season in his senior year at Live Oak, adding 10 home runs, eight doubles, six triples and 44 RBIs as a senior. Defensively, Priester threw out 12 of 22 (54.5%) of runners who tried to steal against him.

After Priester went undrafted in last week’s MLB draft, new LSU coach Jay Johnson called Priester and his family coach Monday night and asked if he would come to LSU for an official visit Thursday.

“Coach Johnson is a new coach here and he did a good job explaining his approach and what he expects for the team,” Priester told the Advocate. “He also explained how he planned to use me and what he would expect for me. That was important for me and my family.”