LISTEN & WATCH – Matt Mauck, quarterback of LSU’s 2003 national champions, with TigerRag Audibles – Ep. 34

Matt Mauck, who quarterbacked LSU’s 2003 national champions – Nick Saban’s first-ever national title, explains to Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag assistant editor William Weathers what was so special about the 2003 Tigers, talks about the 20-year reunion last Saturday night during the Florida-LSU game, and Mauck explains why LSU is a uniquely special place for college athletes. Episode 34 of TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast, hosted by Camryn Conner.
Related Articles
Tyler Shelvin on two preseason national award lists, but Coach O says he needs to lose weight
LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin was named Tuesday to the Outland Trophy Watch List for the award annually to the top interior lineman on either side of the football in college football. He was also […]
Wilson leading LSU’s charge to convince Liberty four-star running back Kaleb Jackson to stay home
A day after Liberty Magnet was forced to postpone its spring football scrimmage because of inclement weather four-star running back Kaleb Jackson got most of the day off during Saturday’s actual game. He built up […]
LSU football recruiting Class of 2021 picks up 4-star safety commitment
Even though LSU football 2020 season is seemingly at a crossroads with a 2-3 overall record heading into this weekend’s bye week, the Tigers’ Class of 2021 recruiting continues to flourish. Little did LSU realize […]
Be the first to comment