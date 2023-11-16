LISTEN & WATCH – Matt Mauck, quarterback of LSU’s 2003 national champions, with TigerRag Audibles – Ep. 34

Matt Mauck, who quarterbacked LSU’s 2003 national champions – Nick Saban’s first-ever national title, explains to Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag assistant editor William Weathers what was so special about the 2003 Tigers, talks about the 20-year reunion last Saturday night during the Florida-LSU game, and Mauck explains why LSU is a uniquely special place for college athletes. Episode 34 of TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast, hosted by Camryn Conner.

