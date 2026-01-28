LISTEN: Lane Kiffin Signs Top Portal Class, LSU Women’s Hoops Rolling, Baseball Around The Corner

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Todd Horne, Jeff Palermo and Glenn Guilbeau, along with producer Andre Champagne, discuss the transfer portal haul Lane Kiffin brought to Baton Rouge. In hour one, the show features a conversation with Patrick Wright, the voice of the LSU women’s basketball team, about the Tigers’ five-game winning streak and their current standing in the SEC. Hour two begins with ESPN Baton Rouge’s Matt Moscona breaking down LSU’s transfer portal additions. The show wraps up with LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie, who previews the 2026 season and offers insight into what the Tigers’ pitching staff could look like this year. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell….