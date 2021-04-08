Lindblad leads LSU women’s golf team to win in the LSU Tiger Golf Classic

Led by individual medalist Ingrid Lindblad, the fourth-ranked LSU women’s golf team won the LSU Tiger Golf Classic Wednesday with a 54-hole score of 12-under 852 at the University Club Golf Course.

Lindblad, finishing at 5-under par 211, earned her second consecutive college tournament title of the season and her fourth crown of her collegiate career.

“This is the first tournament during this season that I have shot under par in the last round,” Lindblad said. “I have been struggling with the last rounds so I am glad that I am feeling a little bit more solid on the last rounds.”

After shooting a 1-over par 289 in the opening round Tuesday, the Tigers came back with an impressive 10-under 278 in the play 5, count 4 team format. LSU followed that up on Wednesday with an equally solid 3-under 285 as the wind began to pick up during the round.

LSU’s victory marks the 10th time The Tigers has won the LSU Tiger Golf Classic and Lindblad’s win makes her the tenth different LSU player to win the tournament. LSU’s 852 is the lowest 54 team total since the 2011 course renovation at U-Club, formerly held by Florida and South Carolina with a score of 857 at the 2016 NCAA Regionals.

“We started the week and said that we have played this course 100 times and we know what a good score is,” said head coach Garrett Runion. “It was firm and fast. Our goal was to come out on the 36-hole day (Tuesday) and do better in the second round than we did in the first round. I knew that a lot of teams would get fatigued out here with the wind picking up and playing so hard and fast.

“Just being a long day with playing 36 holes. If we could finish strong and do the first round and really pick it up in the second round, we could gain a lot of ground and give us a little cushion going into the final round and that’s what ended up happening.”

Alden Wallace shot a 1-under 215 for the tournament picking up four birdies and nine pars throughout the third round. Wallace finished in a two-way tie for fourth place overall.

Latanna Stone was the third Tiger scorer shooting an even 216. Stone shot two birdies and 14 pars in the round to finish in a four-way tie for sixth place. Carla Tejedo Mulet placed T16 in the tournament with a +3 219 carding two birdies and 12 pars within the round.

Presley Baggett and Kiana Oshiro finished T20 for the tournament with a score of +5 221. Baggett picked up three birdies and 13 pars and Oshiro shot three birdies and 12 pars in round three.

Other LSU players included Kendall Griffin at +9 225, Jessica Bailey at 24-over 240 and Mary Frances Chauvin at +27 243.

The Tigers have a quick turnaround as the head to the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on April 14-16.