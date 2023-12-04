Leading the way: LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers selected to The AP’s All-SEC first team

Two of the nation’s best at their respective positions led LSU’s representation on The Associated Press’ 2023 All-SEC football team that was released Monday.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Jayden Daniels, Offensive Player of the Year, and junior wide receiver Malik Nabers were unanimous first team selections which was voted on by a panel of 14 sportswriters and broadcasters covering the league.

Junior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell were the Tigers selections on the second team.

SEC champion Alabama led the way with 10 players selected on either the first or second teams. Mississippi State’s Nathaniel Watson was the Defensive Player of the Year and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was Coach of the Year.

Daniels, considered one of the frontrunners for this year’s Heisman Trophy, helped lead LSU to a 9-3 record during the regular season. The Tigers received a bid to the ReliaQuest Bowl to face Wisconsin on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

Daniels was No. 1 in total offense (412.2) this season and passed for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also led the Tigers in rushing with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nabers topped the SEC in both receptions (86) and yardage (1,546) and was second to Thomas in receiving TDs (14). He’s a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award which will be given out Friday.

Thomas was second to Nabers in receptions (60) and yardage (1,079) but led the nation in receiving TDs (15). Campbell, who started in his second straight season, was part of an offensive line that helped LSU average 46.4 points and 547.8 total yards.