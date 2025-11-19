Lane Train To LSU? Ticket Pending . . .

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau, and producer Andre Champagne discuss the hot topic of the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes and provide the latest updates on LSU football’s head football coaching search. Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Lonn Phillips Sullivan of lsuodyssey.com about Kiffin’s family’s recent trip to Baton Rouge as well as Michael Katz of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. In the second hour of Tiger Rag Radio, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports speaks on the Lane Kiffin smoke as well as ex-LSU coach Brian Kelly’s fallout in Baton Rouge. The crew ends the show off with a preview of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from Jim Mashek (jimmashek.com).