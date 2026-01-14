Lane “Portal King” Kiffin Strikes Again: LSU Lands Third Transfer QB From Husan Longstreet Of USC

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin capped off his 2026 quarterback class with an exclamation point after landing a commitment from freshman Husan Longstreet of USC late on Wednesday morning.

Longstreet (6-0, 205 pounds) is rated as the No. 6 quarterback and as the No. 20 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

Longstreet visited LSU on Jan. 10-11. He capped off his visit in Baton Rouge by attending the the LSU women’s basketball game against Texas on Sunday.

USC freshman transfer quarterback Husan Longstreet caps off visit to Baton Rouge by attending LSU womens basketball game against Texas Tiger Rag Photo by Michael Bacigalupi

This season, Longstreet completed 13-of-15 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown for the Trojans. He also rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He will have four years of eligibility remaining as he only appeared in four games.

Longstreet, a Corona, California, native, attended Centennial High School. He was a former five-star in the Class of 2025 and was rated as the No. 4 quarterback and as the No. 32 overall player according to 247sports.com.

With the commitment, Longstreet joins No. 1 quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State and No. 56 quarterback Landen Clark of Elon in an uber-talented 2026 quarterback room.

Longstreet becomes the No. 29 addition to the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (29) W/ 247Sports Rankings – TOP CLASS BY 247Sports, 16 By On3:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Interior Offensive Lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas