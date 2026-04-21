Lane Kiffin’s New Four-Star Commitment Braylon Calais Says “You Can’t Beat LSU”

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Growing up in Louisiana, watching the LSU Tigers is just a part of life. For many, it turns into a love for the program. And that’s exactly the case for LSU’s newest commitment, Braylon Calais.

The fourth addition to Lane Kiffin’s 2027 recruiting class spent his childhood dreaming of one day playing in Tiger Stadium. Now, that dream is set to become a reality. Even with three other hats on the table during his announcement, it was clear Kiffin and his staff were poised to land another in-state playmaker.

“My dad has a picture of me when I was like three years old and I had an LSU outfit on head to toe with the helmet and everything,” Calais told Tiger Rag after his commitment on Monday.

BREAKING: Four ⭐️ ATH Braylon Calais has committed to Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers.



The Cecilia product is rated as the No. 9 player in Louisiana and the No. 10 athlete in America.



Huge pickup for the Bayou Bengals pic.twitter.com/opkNGKcd0o — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 20, 2026

Beyond the emotional connection, Calais believes he’s a strong fit in Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.’s offensive system.

“After speaking with coach Kiffin and the offensive coordinator, he’s shown me how he’s going to use me in the offense,” Calais said. “And being that the offense is wide receiver-driven, I feel like it was the best fit for me.”

Calais wasn’t just drawn to playing for a top program less than an hour from home, but he also wants to be part of what he sees as a special rebuild under LSU’s current staff. He believes the Tigers are on track to return to national prominence in the near future, which reinforced his confidence in committing to the Bayou Bengals.

“You can’t beat LSU,” Calais said. “And the elite coaching staff that’s there to put the pieces together back to where LSU used to be – that team you’re scared to play, you know, I would love to be a part of it.”

The newest addition of #LSU’s 2027 recruiting class, Braylon Calais on picking the Tigers:



“You can’t beat LSU.”



Calais said he wants to be a part of becoming the LSU that opposing teams are scared to play against. pic.twitter.com/PQ98bO57pz — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 21, 2026

Calais is coming off an official visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend, where he was one of several priority targets on campus. The No. 9 player in Louisiana and No. 10 athlete in the country, according to 247Sports, said the visit only strengthened his belief in LSU’s vision.

“I feel like them showing me their elite way of attacking weaknesses and defenses, brought attention to my eye and I feel like it was the best fit,” Calais said.

LSU now holds four commitments in the 2027 class, including its future quarterback, four-star Peyton “Pop” Houston, who has been committed since September 15, 2025, as the program’s first pledge in the cycle. Calais said Houston played a major role in recruiting him to LSU.

“Me and Pop, we go back and forth a lot, man, especially being that, you know, we’re going to have that quarterback, wide receiver bond, so we have to talk,” Calais said. “You know, me and Pop, we’ve been talking for a little minute, so I feel like just us being able to unite on that field in front of thousands and thousands of fans, it’s going to be a blessing.”

Another key prospect who visited alongside Calais is five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien out of Lake Charles. The No. 36 player nationally is one of the most coveted recruits in the class and a priority target for Kiffin and his staff. Now that Calais is on board, he understands his role in helping build out the rest of LSU’s 2027 class.

“I’ll try my hardest, you know because I can’t do it all by myself,” Calais said.