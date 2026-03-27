Lane Kiffin’s “It’s Just Different” Mantra Hits The Players, Such As Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

All right, this whole “It’s Just Different” thing started by LSU football coach Lane Kiffin at his introductory press conference last Dec. 1 is starting to spread like … the spread offense.

Players are now bringing it up without even being prompted.

Who says NCAA prison doesn’t rehabilitate inmates?

“I’ll try to follow more rules this time.” … ex-serial cheater Will Wade after getting old job back at LSU, which fired him 4 years ago this month.https://t.co/BFM6kkllP7 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 27, 2026

LSU transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton of Colorado – the No. 4 player in the portal and No. 1 offensive tackle – was asked the routine weight question on Thursday. “When you left Colorado, how much did you weigh? And what do you weight now?”

And right off the bat, Seaton said, “When I left Colorado, I feel like I was at a good point. But I feel like coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different.”

“‘Just different’ really entails a lot.”

-Lane Kiffin.https://t.co/8qFJkVw9tX — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 24, 2026

And there it is.

Seaton, a 6-foot-5 junior, said he is weighing 307 pounds now after checking in between 315 and 320 last season.

Asked what got him to LSU over Miami Oregon and Mississippi State, Seaton went right back to what may become a team slogan.

“My decision to come here was based off – it just means more,” he said.

Wait, that’s the Southeastern Conference mantra … at least when it was still winning national championships in football back before the 2023 season.

“Coach uses that quote, ‘It’s just different here,'” Seaton said. “And I really believe that. Being here is really just different from how we train, to how we work. And the word ‘extra’ around here – everybody, we’re big on extra, because just doing what’s required is not enough.”

So far, so good for Seaton, who sees Baton Rouge as just different, too.

“This is my first time here (other than his recruiting visit in January), but I’m loving it,” he said.

He has avoided the “different” foods for the most part, though.

“On the straight and narrow,” he said. “But I did have crawfish one time. That was good, but besides that, it’s meal preps and protein shakes.”

And that menu remains the same for much of the team.