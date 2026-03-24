Lane Kiffin’s First LSU Spring Practice Sends Clear Message: This Is a Long Way From a Finished Product | TODD HORNE

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

Lane Kiffin didn’t walk onto the practice field Tuesday trying to sell anything.



Not hype. Not hope. Not a quick fix.



He told you exactly what this is.



“This is a long ways away from production.”



That’s not a coach managing expectations. That’s a coach telling the truth.



Because what LSU put on the field for Day 1 of spring practice wasn’t a team. It was a collection — talent, speed, length, ability — but not yet a unit. Not yet a system. Not yet something you can trust on a Saturday night in October.



And if you watched closely, you saw it.



Fast? Yes.



Clean? Not even close.



That’s where this starts.



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THIS IS A REBUILD — WHETHER ANYONE WANTS TO SAY IT OR NOT



You can call it a reload if you want. Fans will. That’s what fans do.



But step back for a second.



New coach. New system. Massive roster turnover. Minimal offensive carryover.



That’s not continuity. That’s construction.



And in today’s college football, construction doesn’t get three years. It gets one offseason and about six weeks of spring and fall camp combined to figure it out.



Kiffin knows that.



“You have to do so much, so fast with so many new pieces.”



That’s not a challenge. That’s the job description.



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THE OFFENSE ISN’T FAST — IT’S DEMANDING



Everyone will talk about tempo. They always do with Kiffin.



That’s surface-level.



Tempo is the visible part. Responsibility is the real part.



In this system, the quarterback isn’t just playing — he’s running everything. Pace, alignment, communication, decision-making, all of it.



“If they don’t know what they’re doing… the system doesn’t work.”



That’s the entire operation.



And right now, LSU is teaching quarterbacks how to think at that speed — not just play at it.



There’s a difference. And it’s a big one.



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THIS IS WHAT THE NIL ERA LOOKS LIKE IN REAL LIFE



Here’s where Kiffin said the quiet part out loud.



“You’re going to have really good frontline guys… and depth issues.”



That’s not LSU-specific. That’s the sport.



You don’t build 85-man depth charts anymore. You build starting units and hope you stay healthy.



Because if players aren’t playing, they’re leaving. If they’re good, they’re getting paid. And if you miss on evaluation, you don’t have time to fix it the old way.



So what you’re seeing is a shift.



College football is no longer a development model.



It’s an acquisition model.



And LSU is operating right in the middle of it.



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YOU CAN’T COACH THIS LIKE IT’S 2012



There was a time when spring practice was about toughness.



Two-a-days. Full pads. Grind it out.



That’s gone.



“You invest so much money in players… you’ve got to be careful.”



That’s the reality now. You’re managing assets, not just building a roster.



You still need physicality. But you can’t get it the same way anymore.



That tension — between building toughness and protecting players — is one of the biggest challenges in modern college football.



And Kiffin isn’t ignoring it. He’s adapting to it.



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CULTURE IS THE FILTER — NOT THE SELL



This is where it gets real.



Kiffin isn’t trying to convince players to come to LSU.



He’s trying to eliminate the wrong ones.



“If you want to get a check and be pretty good… you’re not going to like it here.”



That’s not a pitch. That’s a warning.



Because when you build through the portal, talent isn’t the hardest part to find.



Fit is.



And if you don’t get that right, nothing else works.



—



WHY HE WON’T TALK ABOUT WINS



No playoff talk. No win totals. No big statements.



That’s not accidental.



“We don’t talk that way… that’s outcome-based.”



Because Kiffin understands something most people don’t want to accept yet:



This team isn’t ready.



Not consistently. Not structurally. Not yet.



It might be explosive at times. It might look elite in moments.



But until the system, the quarterbacks, and the culture all line up — it’s going to be uneven.



That’s what Year 1 looks like now.



—



THE BOTTOM LINE



LSU is going to be better.



But better doesn’t mean finished.



What started Tuesday wasn’t a title run. It wasn’t even a contender reveal.



It was installation.



System. Tempo. Standard.



And if you’re looking for the real story coming out of Day 1, it’s this:



Lane Kiffin isn’t selling LSU as ready.



He’s building it to be right.



Those are two very different things.



