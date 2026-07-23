Lane Kiffin’s Complete Press Conference At SEC Media Days On Thursday

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

We have the complete press conference with LSU football coach Lane Kiffin on Thursday morning at the Southeastern Conference Media Days in the Marriott Tampa Water Street hotel.

Everything Lane Kiffin said at main press conference today – minus the record 2,807 opening. The Gettysburg Address was only 272. But this is SEC football. https://t.co/A2VxFgy8cM — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 23, 2026

Kiffin appeared for the first time at SEC Media Days as LSU’s coach and became the first coach to stand at the podium as a head coach of three SEC programs – Tennessee in 2009, Ole Miss from 2020-25 and LSU in 2026.

Here is the complete press conference video:

For an analysis of what Kiffin said, read Tiger Rag Executive Editor Todd Horne’s column on it here below: