Lane Kiffin’s 2026 Starting Lineup – Too Early, But Let’s Discuss On Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin is almost done with his NCAA Transfer Portal additions with the current window closing on Friday. He has 28 and is ranked No. 1 by 247sports.com, but No. 23 by On3.com.

And he could still add a few via extended portal windows after the College Football Playoffs from the finalists and during the second national signing day for high school and junior college players on Feb. 4.

But, nevertheless, here is the way too early LSU starting lineup for the 2026 season opener against Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Tiger Stadium.

The following lineup was voted on by Tiger Rag executive editor Todd Horne, editor Glenn Guilbeau and staff reporter Andre Champagne. All three and Tiger Rag Radio host Jeff Palermo will be discussing the starters from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and throughout the show.

Here are the starters and their previous school:

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Sam Leavitt, transfer from Arizona State.

Running back – Harlem Berry, LSU/Caden Durham, LSU.

Wide Receiver – Tre Wilson III, transfer from Florida.

Wide Receiver – Winston Watkins, transfer from Ole Miss.

Wide Receiver – Jackson Harris, transfer from Hawaii/Jayce Brown, transfer from Kansas State.

Tight End – Trey’Dez Green, LSU.

Left Tackle – Darrin Strey, transfer from Kentucky.

Left Guard – Ja’Quan Sprinkle, transfer from North Carolina Central.

Center – Braelin Moore, LSU.

Right Guard – Solomon Thomas, LSU.

Right Tackle – Weston Davis, LSU.

DEFENSE

End – Jordan Ross, transfer from Tennessee.

Tackle – Dominick McKinley, LSU/Richard Anderson, Signee from Edna Karr High in New Orleans.

Tackle – Malik Blocton, transfer from Auburn.

End – Gabriel Reliford, LSU.

Linebacker – Whit Weeks, LSU.

Linebacker – Davhon Keys, LSU.

Star (Safety-Linebacker Combination) – Ty Benefield, transfer from Boise State.

Cornerback – P.J. Woodland, LSU.

Cornerback – D.J. Pickett, LSU.

Free Safety – Tamarcus Cooley, LSU.

Strong Safety – Dashawn Spears, LSU.

KICKERS

PUNTER – Grant Chadwick, LSU.

PLACEKICKER – Scott Starzyk, transfer from Arkansas.