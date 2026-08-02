Lane Kiffin’s 1st LSU Portal Signee May Be One Of The Best – Jackson Harris Is Player Profile No. 20

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Remember back when Lane “Portal King” Kiffin opened his first transfer season as LSU’s coach last December with … nothing.

Through the opening few days, the man with the No. 1 transfer class in 2024, No. 4 in 2025 and No. 2 in 2023 and 2022 at Ole Miss had no one.

Then his first one was only the No. 40 wide receiver in the nation at the time and No. 173 overall portal player in Jackson Harris of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, which had four straight losing seasons before 2025.

Some media members were more patient than others. Others wondered what was going on, but kept quiet.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech already had a commitment from an LSU target named Brendan Sorsby, the No. 2 player in the portal and No. 1 quarterback. Wonder whatever happened to him?

Soon, though, LSU was getting flooded with highly ranked transfers, such as No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 portal player Sam Leavitt of Arizona State, and several underrated ones – like Harris – until Kiffin had 41 and the No. 1 portal class in the land. Harris, by the way, somehow climbed to the No. 25 wide receiver from No. 40 and No. 110 portal player from 173 without playing a game. Funny, how that works on recruiting websites. Higher rankings by association?

But Harris (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) recently received a ranking with more credibility than many recruiting websites. Pro Football Focus named him the Southeastern Conference’s No. 1 returning (meaning veteran) receiver entering the season with an 83.9 grade.

Highest Graded Returning SEC Wide Receivers🔥 pic.twitter.com/KVjqSWhZd9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2026

Harris could be one of Leavitt’s top targets this season.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: One of college football’s top deep threat receivers in 2025 with a 19.65-yard average per catch and 12 touchdowns on 49 catches for 963 yards in just 11 games. Former four-star from Berkeley High in Berkeley, California, with great size, sneaky speed and strong hands. Came into his own last season after two seasons as a little-used reserve at Stanford. Look out.

LSU FOOTBALL ROSTER FOR 2026

BIOGRAPHY NOTES:

Big-play threat in the passing game who joined the Tigers through the transfer portal in January of 2026 … Comes to LSU from Hawaii, where he earned first-team All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore in 2025 after leading the MWC in receiving TDs (12) and yards per reception (19.65) and ranking No. 2 in receiving yards (963) and receiving yards per game (87.5) … Played first 2 seasons of college football at Stanford before transferring to Hawaii for the 2025 season … Joins LSU having appeared in 20 games with 10 starts (9 at Hawaii, 1 at Stanford) and with 55 career receptions for 1,049 yards and 13 TDs … Has 6 100-yard games to his credit with a career-best of 153 yards on 4 receptions vs. Wyoming in 2025 … Born in Oakland, Calif. … Son of Anthony Bush and Betsy Maisel … Has six siblings – Jalen Harris, Lance Harris, Philip Harris, Ryan Ford, Madison Harris, Arianna Ford … Brother Lance Harris, played football at Fresno State … Grandfather and uncle – Carl Ray Harris and Carl Ray Harris Jr. – both played football at Fresno State, while Carl Ray Harris Jr. also played basketball for the Bulldogs … Grandfather still holds the Fresno State record for interceptions in a season with 14 in 1970 … Uncle Clay Harris Jr. averaged 17.0 over 93 games during his basketball career at Fresno State.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025 at Hawaii)

First-team All-Mountain West Conference after leading the league in TD receptions (12) and yards per catch (19.65) … In 11 games (9 starts), hauled in 49 passes for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns … Ranked No. 2 in the MWC in receiving yards and receiving yards per game (87.5) … The 12 receiving TDs ranks No. 5 nationally … Had 5 receiving TDs of 68 yards or more with a longest of 78 coming against Wyoming … Others went for 75 yards vs. Colorado State, 74 vs. Air Force, 70 vs. UNLV and 68 vs. San Jose State … Caught at least 2 passes in games in which he appeared with a season-best of 7 three times (at Air Force, Utah State, and San Diego State) … Hauled in 7 passes for 130 yards and 3 TDs in win over San Diego State … Had 2 receiving TDs against Air Force, Colorado State, and San Jose State … In final game at Hawaii, caught 4 passes for a career-high 153 yards and a TD in win over Wyoming … Of his 49 receptions, 37 went for first downs with 19 going for 15-plus yards and 9 covering 25-plus yards … In Hawaii debut, caught 6 passes for 59 yards and a TD in win over his former team, Stanford … Capped year with 11 TD receptions over final 7 games in which he appeared … Did not play against Portland State and in the bowl game vs. Cal.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2024 at Stanford)

Saw action in 6 games with 1 start as a redshirt freshman at Stanford … First career start came in season-opener against TCU … Caught 2 passes for 14 yards and a TD against Horned Frogs … Caught 1 pass for 5- yards the following week in win over Cal-Poly.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2023 at Stanford)

Appeared in 3 games with no starts as a true freshman at Stanford in 2023 … Caught 3 passes for 67 yards and a TD … His first collegiate reception went for a 44-yard touchdown against No. 2 Washington on Oct. 28 … It was also his first college appearance …. Caught 1 pass for 21 yards vs. Oregon State and had a 2-yard reception vs. Cal.

HIGH SCHOOL

A 4-star recruit by ESPN … Ranked No. 33 in California by ESPN and No. 46 by On3 … Played 3 sports at Berkeley – football, soccer and track … Leader in regular-season receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and yards receiving/game for the state of California as a senior … Recorded 1,492 receiving yards on 73 receptions with 24 receiving touchdowns (26 total) as a senior … Broke school records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a season … Earned two first-team All-WAAC DII honors at wide receiver and one as a defensive back and was named WAAC DII Offensive MVP.

CAREER HIGHS

Receptions: 7, 3 times (Last: vs. San Diego State, 2025 – at Hawaii)

Receiving Yards: 153 vs. Wyoming, 2025 – at Hawaii

Receiving TDs: 3 vs. San Diego State, 2025 – at Hawaii

Long Reception: 78 vs. WyomingS, 2025 – at Hawaii

CAREER 100-YARD GAMES – 6 IN 2025

153 (4 rec.) vs. Wyoming, Nov. 29

144 (7 rec.) at Air Force, Sept. 27

134 (6 rec.) at San Jose State, Nov. 1

130 (7 rec.) vs. San Diego State, Nov. 8

117 (7 rec.) vs. Utah State, Oct. 11

109 (5 rec.) at Colorado State, Oct. 18

NEXT: Running Back Dilin Jones

PREVIOUS BIOS:

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

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Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark

Safety Tamarcus Cooley

Right Tackle Weston Davis

Safety Faheem Delane

Linebacker TJ Dottery

Running Back Caden Durham

Defensive Tackle Deuce Geralds

Tight End Trey’Dez Green

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