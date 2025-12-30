Lane Kiffin Will Be Looking For Linebackers In The Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

With junior Harold Perkins Jr., who will enter the NFL Draft a year early in 2026, and senior West Weeks leaving LSU, new coach Lane Kiffin is expected to sign linebackers in the NCAA Transfer Portal that starts Friday and runs through Jan. 16.

Perkins and Weeks combined for 131 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, and a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024.

Expected to return for LSU are sophomore Davhon Keys and freshman Tylen Singleton.

Junior linebacker Whit Weeks has not decided yet if he will return to LSU or enter the draft.

Here are seven linebackers LSU should consider:

Khmori House, Sophomore, North Carolina – House (6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Pasadena, California) has valuable experience after playing for both Washington and North Carolina for a season each. In 2025, he made 78 tackles (45 solo), one sack, forced one fumble and intercepted a pass. House is rated as the No. 4 linebacker in the portal by 247sports.com.

Gideon Lampron, Junior, Bowling Green – Lampron (6-0, 220, LaGrange, Ohio) made 119 tackles in 2025 and was second in the country in solo tackles with 65. He also had 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

Robert Woodyard Jr., Junior, Auburn – Woodyard (6-0, 241, Mobile, Alabama) has three seasons of experience in the SEC for Auburn. He made 67 tackles (47 solo) with two sacks and broke up a pass this season. He is rated as the No. 5 linebacker in the portal.

Liona Lefau, Junior, Texas – Lefau (6-1, 227, Laie, Hawaii) is an all-around linebacker, who has the ability to stop the run and get to the quarterback. This season, he recorded 68 total tackles (26 solo), one sack, forced a fumble and broke up three passes. Lefau is the No. 3 linebacker in the portal.

Omar Graham Jr., Junior, Florida State – Graham (6-1, 235, Fort Lauderdale, Florida) is the top rated player at his position and the No. 42 overall player in the portal. Graham made 38 tackles (24 solo) in the 2025 season.

Austin Romaine, Junior, Kansas State – Romaine (6-2, 245, Hillsboro, Missouri) spent three years with the Wildcats. He made 66 tackles (41 solo) with a fumble recovery, an interception and two pass breakups this season. He was on the 2025 Butkus Award watch list entering the season. Romaine is the No. 6 linebacker in the portal.

Christian Alliegro, Junior, Wisconsin – Alliegro (6-4, 247, Darien, Connecticut) had 49 tackles (32 solo) with four sacks and broke up a pass in 2025. He was on the Butkus Award watchlist before the season.