Lane Kiffin Will Be Hunting Offensive Linemen In The Transfer Portal Big Time

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

While looking for new quarterbacks in the next NCAA Transfer Portal that starts on Friday and runs through Jan. 16, new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin will also be scouring for offensive linemen.

On Saturday, towering redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Tyree Adams became the fourth starting offensive lineman during the 2025 season for the Tigers to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week. Adams (6-foot-7, 310 pounds) started eight of LSU’s 12 games at tackle and only missed the four games due to injury.

Adams is expected to play for the Tigers tonight, however, when LSU (7-5) plays No. 21 Houston (9-3) in the Texas Bowl in Houston (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

Like the other three who have entered or are considering entering the portal, Adams was a four-star prospect out of a possible five stars coming from high school. He was the No. 22 offensive tackle in the country by 247Sports.com and No. 12 player in Louisiana from St. Augustine High in New Orleans in the Class of 2023.

Early in the week, true freshman Carius Curne (6-5, 335) of Marion High in Marion, Arkansas, said he would be entering the portal after starting four of LSU’s last five games and five overall at tackle and playing in seven games overall. He was the No. 1 player in Arkansas, No. 67 prospect overall and No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the country coming out of high school in 2025.

Then redshirt freshman Coen Echols (6-3, 316), who started LSU’s last seven games at guard, said he would be entering the portal. Echols was the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the country out of Katy High in Katy, Texas, for the Class of 2024, No. 154 player overall and No. 26 player in Texas.

Following Echols was sophomore center/guard DJ Chester, who was the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the nation in 2023 from Eagles Landing Academy in McDonough, Georgia, the No. 5 player in his state and No. 54 overall prospect. Chester started at center for LSU in 2024 before playing in seven games as a backup this season and starting once.

All highly ranked prospects who could develop under Kiffin and new offensive line coach Eric Wolford, a Southeastern Conference coaching veteran who was in the big time at Alabama.

All of the above have been practicing with the Tigers (7-5) and have made the trip to Houston for the Texas Bowl against No. 21 Houston (9-3) and all may play in the game tonight (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

All could also stay at LSU after they enter the portal if they do not like the offers they receive, of if Kiffin and staff make better offers for them to stay at LSU.

LSU’s offensive line was a clear weak spot for the Tigers in the 2025 season as LSU is 120th out of 134 major programs in rush offense with 106 yards a game.

Kiffin signed two offensive linemen in the early signing period on Dec. 3-5 – No. 10 offensive tackle four-star prospect Brysten Martinez (6-5, 300), a previous commitment from East Ascension High in Gonzales and 3-star No. 68 guard/center Ryan Miret (6-4, 270), who flipped from his June 16 Ole Miss commitment out of Southridge High in Miami on Dec. 2 and signed with the Tigers.

Among the LSU offensive linemen who have not said they will enter the portal so far who played in 2025 are junior starting center Braelin Moore (11 starts, 11 games), redshirt freshman tackle Weston Davis (9 starts, 11 games) redshirt sophomore guard Paul Mubenga (5 starts, 9 games), redshirt freshman Ory Williams (2 starts, 11 games) and redshirt freshman Ethan Calloway (1 game).

The true freshmen who did not play who have not entered the portal are guard Brett Bordelon, tackle Tyler Miller and tackle Solomon Thomas. Redshirt freshman Khaylee Lee also did not play in 2025.