Lane Kiffin Tweets: Tiger Rag Continues To Track The New Tigers’ Football Coach

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has not done a lot of press conferences so far, but he tweets consistently via X, formerly Twitter.

Periodically, Tiger Rag will be reposting his various tweets, which often resemble that of a Baton Rouge tourist.

“The Accidental Tourist” was a classic 1980s movie starring William Hurt. Meet Lane Kiffin as “The Purposeful Tourist,” now filming in Baton Rouge:https://t.co/0WYHrm4LQY — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) February 6, 2026

At 6:32 a.m. Wednesday he tweeted this as he continues to love the 225 (Baton Rouge area code):

To The greatest place on earth happy 225 day!!! @LSUfootball love you all 🐅 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 25, 2026

On Tuesday at 8:06 p.m., he was having some sushi for dinner. It is unclear what restaurant he is at in this one, but he was spotted at the new Homakase sushi bar restaurant on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge recently. A witness said he took time to greet and talk to many of the other diners.

And on Sunday, Kiffin took in another LSU women’s basketball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with coach Kim Mulkey’s Tigers beating Missouri, 108-55.