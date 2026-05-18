Lane Kiffin Tweets Stopped, But Others Have Been Tweeting About Him

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Breaking …

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has not tweeted since May 11, which was last Monday. And that is news. Kiffin tends to be the Twitter King and has more than 845,000 followers and more than 5,500 currently following. He did take a little time off last week, so that may explain it.

The following was his last tweet about Vanity Fair writer Chris Smith and the feature he penned on Kiffin that was published last Monday.

There have been no reposts either since May 11, such as this one concerning former Tiger Rag writer Andre Champagne, who is now at 247sports.com.

Peyton Houston was the first commit in #LSU’s 2027 class.



Now, he’s working to keep Louisiana’s top talent home.



“Being able to bring top guys to the LSU brand and get them to the school means a lot,” Houston told @Geaux247



➡️: https://t.co/6N9gmMN37o (VIP) pic.twitter.com/zsSRuS78Dy — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) May 11, 2026

But there has been much tweeting about Kiffin. Mike Bianchi, the great columnist for the Orlando Sentinel, wrote an interesting piece on Kiffin over the weekend, comparing him to new Florida coach Jon Sumrall, formerly of Tulane. Florida tried to hire Kiffin, but lost to LSU. Or did Florida lose?

The more Lane Kiffin talks, the better Jon Sumrall looks. Did the Gators dodge a bullet when Kiffin chose LSU? Here's my column: https://t.co/OJCppSJLn8 — Mike Bianchi (@BianchiWrites) May 17, 2026

That column generated many tweets.

But @BianchiWrites doesn’t have to check the coach he covers on Twitter by the hour. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 17, 2026

And so did a piece by Ole Miss beat writer Neal McCready, which drew a response from LSU receivers coach George MacDonald, who coached under Kiffin at Ole Miss.

The story by McCready was not libelous. It was McCready’s opinion. He has been an excellent journalist for decades and knows Ole Miss as well as anyone.