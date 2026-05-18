Lane Kiffin Tweets Stopped, But Others Have Been Tweeting About Him

May 18, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, Lane Kiffin Tweets, LSU Football News 0
This is the cover of LSU football coach Lane Kiffin's Twitter (aka X) page, featuring his daughter Landry for Tiger Rag's continuing coverage of his tweets. But lately, he has stopped. (Twitter photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Breaking …

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has not tweeted since May 11, which was last Monday. And that is news. Kiffin tends to be the Twitter King and has more than 845,000 followers and more than 5,500 currently following. He did take a little time off last week, so that may explain it.

The following was his last tweet about Vanity Fair writer Chris Smith and the feature he penned on Kiffin that was published last Monday.

There have been no reposts either since May 11, such as this one concerning former Tiger Rag writer Andre Champagne, who is now at 247sports.com.

But there has been much tweeting about Kiffin. Mike Bianchi, the great columnist for the Orlando Sentinel, wrote an interesting piece on Kiffin over the weekend, comparing him to new Florida coach Jon Sumrall, formerly of Tulane. Florida tried to hire Kiffin, but lost to LSU. Or did Florida lose?

That column generated many tweets.

And so did a piece by Ole Miss beat writer Neal McCready, which drew a response from LSU receivers coach George MacDonald, who coached under Kiffin at Ole Miss.

The story by McCready was not libelous. It was McCready’s opinion. He has been an excellent journalist for decades and knows Ole Miss as well as anyone.

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