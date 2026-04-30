Lane Kiffin Tweets: LSU’s Football Coach Is Done With Spring Football, So What Will He Be Up To?

April 30, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Football News 0
This is the cover of LSU football coach Lane Kiffin's Twitter (aka X) page, featuring his daughter Landry for Tiger Rag's continuing coverage of his tweets. (Twitter photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

As LSU football coach exited the podium following his final press conference for spring football on Tuesday, a reported asked him what he had planned for the coming weeks with football over on the field until August.

“I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow,” he said.

But chances are he will be tweeting and catching up on calls and messages.

For example, in the above tweet from Wednesday, he had 420 missed calls, 2,634 messages and 6,583 emails.

And with spring football now over, Tiger Rag will return to its weekly update of “Lane Kiffin Tweets.”

As of early Thursday morning, Kiffin appeared to be working in town.

Kiffin and staff figure to be busy with recruiting, that’s for sure.

His assistants have been all over looking for future Tigers.

LSU Coaches Waste No Time Returning To The Recruiting Trail After Spring Practice Wraps

And in the meantime, Tiger Rag will keep you updated on Kiffin’s Tweets.

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