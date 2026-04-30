Lane Kiffin Tweets: LSU’s Football Coach Is Done With Spring Football, So What Will He Be Up To?

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

As LSU football coach exited the podium following his final press conference for spring football on Tuesday, a reported asked him what he had planned for the coming weeks with football over on the field until August.

“I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow,” he said.

But chances are he will be tweeting and catching up on calls and messages.

If I haven’t gotten back to you ……. 😢 pic.twitter.com/a4MGUbqZCk — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) April 29, 2026

For example, in the above tweet from Wednesday, he had 420 missed calls, 2,634 messages and 6,583 emails.

And with spring football now over, Tiger Rag will return to its weekly update of “Lane Kiffin Tweets.”

As of early Thursday morning, Kiffin appeared to be working in town.

Good morning ⁦@LSUfootball⁩ Have an amazing Thursday. Be Great pic.twitter.com/Tp7l77SmRB — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) April 30, 2026

Kiffin and staff figure to be busy with recruiting, that’s for sure.

Thanks to Loyola Academy and ⁦@coachdesh⁩ for the time this morning! pic.twitter.com/PiXqtD81po — Joe Cox (@CoachJoeCox) April 29, 2026

His assistants have been all over looking for future Tigers.

And in the meantime, Tiger Rag will keep you updated on Kiffin’s Tweets.