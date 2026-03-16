Lane Kiffin Tweets: LSU King Rolls At St. Patrick’s Parade, Raps With Boosie “Under The Overpass”

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin had another eventful Saturday in Baton Rouge over the weekend, and there was nary a football game to be found.

Kiffin rode on a Raising Cane’s float during the St. Patrick’s Parade, then rocked “Under The Overpass,” as they say here.

Lane Kiffin at St. Paddy’s day in Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/JyetZJMg1K — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) March 14, 2026

Kiffin was enjoying one of his last free weekends for several weeks as his Tigers open spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, with that running through April 24.

After the parade, Kiffin joined Baton Rouge native Torence Ivy Hatch Jr. – aka rap star Boosie, formerly Lil Boosie – for Boosie’s concert under the Perkins Road Overpass.

Parish County Line, KG & The Bad Habits and Connor Martin also performed.

This was Kiffin’s second parade since leaving Ole Miss after the 2025 regular season to be LSU’s coach. He was a Grand Marshall at the Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Feb. 14.

Soon, Kiffin will be getting his marching orders for the rejuvenation of the LSU football program, so to speak. The Tigers open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium in what is sure to be a parade atmosphere.