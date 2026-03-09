Lane Kiffin Tweets: LSU Hit Tiger Stadium Field On Friday, And Kiffin Turned P.A. Announcer

March 9, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Football News 0
This is the cover of LSU football coach Lane Kiffin's Twitter (aka X) page, featuring his daughter Landry for Tiger Rag's continuing coverage of his tweets. (Twitter photo).

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin stepped into Tiger Stadium for the first time publicly as the Tigers’ new coach on Friday morning, and, naturally, tweeted about it.

“The sun has come up in the eastern sky,” Kiffin says, looking into the camera and imitating what former Tiger Stadium public address announcer Dan Borne’ said and new P.A. announcer Dixon McMakin says before every home football game. “It is now officially Friday morning in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.”

The camera then pans to show many members of LSU’s football team on the field. No, spring practice has not started. That is still two weeks away on March 24.

Lane Kiffin Still Has Much To Learn About Down Here – His 1st Spring Drills To Clash With Jazz Fest

LSU’s “workout” on the field Friday was considered winter conditioning, and the NCAA allows coaches present at these, so long as coaches only observe and do not direct any sessions. They also must be voluntary, unless they do not conflict with players receiving their required two days off per week during the off-season.

Kiffin has expressed his infatuation with Tiger Stadium since his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. He tweeted this back on Dec. 21.

Over the weekend, Kiffin also tweeted his son Knox Kiffin, who is a quarterback at University High on the LSU campus, throwing the football.

It was not known if he was throwing voluntarily or under Kiffin’s direction. (Just kidding.)

Stay tuned for more Lane Kiffin Tweets.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


÷ 2 = five
Powered by MathCaptcha