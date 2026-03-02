Lane Kiffin Tweets: LSU Coach And Livvy Dunne Go Viral At Gymnastics Meet; Monte Kiffin And Joe Burrow’s Dad Together At Nebraska

March 2, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Football News 0
This is the cover of LSU football coach Lane Kiffin's Twitter (aka X) page, featuring his daughter Landry for Tiger Rag's continuing coverage of his tweets. (Twitter photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin attracted quite a crowd during the No. 2-ranked LSU gymnastics team’s victory over No. 3 Alabama, 197.975 to 197.600, Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Former LSU gymnasts Livvy Dunne and Aleah Finnegan, who were each on the Tigers’ 2024 national championship team, photo bombed Kiffin during the meet

The Kiffin-Dunne was quite a Twitter combination. Kiffin has 848,400 followers, while Dunne has 199,300.

Kiffin later joked that he could help Dunne try to get more LSU eligibility.

Kiffin also had an interesting tweet over the weekend featuring his late father – the NFL defensive coordinator genius Monte Kiffin – and the father of former LSU Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow – Jimmy Burrow, who played safety for Kiffin at Nebraska from 1972-75.

That’s Monte Kiffin jumping on Burrow during No. 3 Nebraska’s 30-7 win at No. 12 Missouri on Nov. 1, 1975. Lane Kiffin, who was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, was five months old at the time. He idolized his dad and followed him into coaching, and they coached together. Monte Kiffin died on July 11, 2024, at age 84.

Kiffin was Nebraska’s defensive coordinator from 1969-76 under head coaches Bob Devaney (1969-72) and Tom Osborne (1973-76).

JOE BURROW’S DAD WAS ALSO A SUGAR BOWL HERO

Jimmy Burrow saw that tweet and responded on Twitter, “Coach (Kiffin) was the best. One of the reasons I became a coach. Wanted to be just like him. Loved Coach Kiffin. Play Hard, Play Fast, Play Together!!!”

Burrow was an assistant coach for more than three decades on the college level at Washington State, Iowa State, Nebraska, North Dakota State and at Ohio. Joe Burrow was born in 1996 when his dad was an assistant coach at Ames High School in Ames, Iowa.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


three × one =
Powered by MathCaptcha