Lane Kiffin Tweets: LSU Coach And Livvy Dunne Go Viral At Gymnastics Meet; Monte Kiffin And Joe Burrow’s Dad Together At Nebraska

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin attracted quite a crowd during the No. 2-ranked LSU gymnastics team’s victory over No. 3 Alabama, 197.975 to 197.600, Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Former LSU gymnasts Livvy Dunne and Aleah Finnegan, who were each on the Tigers’ 2024 national championship team, photo bombed Kiffin during the meet

Livvy Dunne and Aleah Finnegan photobomb @Lane_Kiffin’s interview at LSU vs. Alabama Gymnastics. pic.twitter.com/irQOol6hky — TigerDroppings (@TigerDroppings) February 28, 2026

The Kiffin-Dunne was quite a Twitter combination. Kiffin has 848,400 followers, while Dunne has 199,300.

Kiffin later joked that he could help Dunne try to get more LSU eligibility.

We can get you an injunction now a days 🤸 @LSUgym https://t.co/b4YnGzuNDM — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 28, 2026

Kiffin also had an interesting tweet over the weekend featuring his late father – the NFL defensive coordinator genius Monte Kiffin – and the father of former LSU Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow – Jimmy Burrow, who played safety for Kiffin at Nebraska from 1972-75.

That’s Monte Kiffin jumping on Burrow during No. 3 Nebraska’s 30-7 win at No. 12 Missouri on Nov. 1, 1975. Lane Kiffin, who was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, was five months old at the time. He idolized his dad and followed him into coaching, and they coached together. Monte Kiffin died on July 11, 2024, at age 84.

Have The Adventures of Kiffin’s Travels – Monte and Lane – convinced Lane to pack and go again? To LSU?https://t.co/Q1RMlsmkR0 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 25, 2025

Kiffin was Nebraska’s defensive coordinator from 1969-76 under head coaches Bob Devaney (1969-72) and Tom Osborne (1973-76).

JOE BURROW’S DAD WAS ALSO A SUGAR BOWL HERO

Jimmy Burrow saw that tweet and responded on Twitter, “Coach (Kiffin) was the best. One of the reasons I became a coach. Wanted to be just like him. Loved Coach Kiffin. Play Hard, Play Fast, Play Together!!!”

Coach was the best . One of the reasons I became a coach . Wanted to be just like him . Loved Coach Kiffin . Play Hard , Play Fast , Play Together !!! — Jimmy Burrow (@CoachBurrow) February 27, 2026

Burrow was an assistant coach for more than three decades on the college level at Washington State, Iowa State, Nebraska, North Dakota State and at Ohio. Joe Burrow was born in 1996 when his dad was an assistant coach at Ames High School in Ames, Iowa.