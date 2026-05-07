Lane Kiffin Tweets: It May Be The Off-Season, But LSU’s Twitter King Remains Active

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU left tackle Jordan Seaton is swiftly becoming one of the Tigers’ most popular player as the No. 1-ranked tackle in the portal when he signed with LSU in January and No. 4 portal player overall shined during spring practice and continues to impress with his off-season workouts.

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin reposted a tweet about Seaton, the former Colorado tackle, on Thursday.

Contrary to many perspectives in the media, Kiffin remains friends with many of his former assistant coaches who remain at Ole Miss and other coaches at Ole Miss. He congratulated Ole Miss golf coach Chris Malloy for being named Southeastern coach of the year on Thursday.

Kiffin also liked a tweet about his father – the late Monte Kiffin.

"…@Lane_Kiffin was never supposed to be the most controversial college football coach in America…but upon further examination, maybe he shouldn't be:

His father, Super Bowl winner Monte Kiffin, was one of the game's more revolutionary defensive minds, and as his son followed… pic.twitter.com/jaQkTkzbnW — Lonn Phillips Sullivan (@LonnPhillips) May 6, 2026

And, even though, it is the off-season, Kiffin is still working the early morning hours until after the sun goes down.