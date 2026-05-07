Lane Kiffin Tweets: It May Be The Off-Season, But LSU’s Twitter King Remains Active

May 7, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, Lane Kiffin, LSU Football News 0
This is the cover of LSU football coach Lane Kiffin's Twitter (aka X) page, featuring his daughter Landry for Tiger Rag's continuing coverage of his tweets. (Twitter photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU left tackle Jordan Seaton is swiftly becoming one of the Tigers’ most popular player as the No. 1-ranked tackle in the portal when he signed with LSU in January and No. 4 portal player overall shined during spring practice and continues to impress with his off-season workouts.

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin reposted a tweet about Seaton, the former Colorado tackle, on Thursday.

Contrary to many perspectives in the media, Kiffin remains friends with many of his former assistant coaches who remain at Ole Miss and other coaches at Ole Miss. He congratulated Ole Miss golf coach Chris Malloy for being named Southeastern coach of the year on Thursday.

Kiffin also liked a tweet about his father – the late Monte Kiffin.

And, even though, it is the off-season, Kiffin is still working the early morning hours until after the sun goes down.

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