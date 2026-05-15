Lane Kiffin Tweets: Busy Week On Twitter For LSU’s Football Coach With That Vanity Fair Piece

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin did not have to tweet too much this week, considering the Vanity Fair feature on him published Monday that went viral for several days.

Lane Kiffin is one of the most controversial and fiercely hated coaches in college football, following his shocking departure from Ole Miss for a $91 million contract at LSU. “No coach I talked to at any point ever said, ‘stay there.’” Kiffin says. “You got one life”… — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 11, 2026

He did the usual reposting, but not as many self-generated tweets. The tweeting basically took care of itself after that story came out, particularly considering the former Ole Miss head coach’s comments about Ole Miss’ image problem. That wasn’t fake news, but it sure was old news.

LANE KIFFIN TOLD THE TRUTH

And even if what he said was true about family members of black recruits telling him they didn’t want their grandson or son going to Ole Miss, he should not have said it. True or not, it was a low blow – even for recruiting.

Remember, when Nick Saban left the Miami Dolphins for Alabama two years after leaving LSU, LSU fans and athletic department personnel hated Saban as much as Ole Miss fans and athletic department personnel hate Kiffin, regardless of the two years removed. And Saban never said anything bad about LSU, and he could have told the truth there, too.

The feature by best selling author Chris Smith was a great read and would have been just as great without said Kiffin’s comments. And credit Kiffin for giving Smith the access last month.

Kiffin’s best tweet of the week was for Mother’s Day to his mom Robin Kiffin, who passed away last summer. In the tweet, Kiffin’s mother is holding his jersey from Fresno State, where he was a backup quarterback from 1994-96. Kiffin lost his father Monte Kiffin in the summer of 2024.

It was Robin Kiffin, who nicknamed Lane “helicopter” as a kid because he would just go from room to room causing chaos, according to the Vanity Fair piece. And as he grew older – drama and a lot of wins.

Happy Mother’s Day mom ♥️ pic.twitter.com/O8rCox4OWh — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 11, 2026

And Kiffin tweeted a gift from his daughters on his 51st birthday on May 9.