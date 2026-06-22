Lane Kiffin Tweets Again … Sort Of … With A Ghost Of A Repost

June 22, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, Lane Kiffin 0
This is the cover of LSU football coach Lane Kiffin's Twitter (aka X) page, featuring his daughter Landry for Tiger Rag's continuing coverage of his tweets. But lately, he has stopped. (Twitter photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has not sent out an original tweet since May 11.

But he did repost a tweet that may be a signal of quiet preparation from Kiffin and his program going into the 2026 season.

The tweet with a picture of Michael Jordan says, “They have no idea who you are becoming. Time to go ghost.”

Lane Kiffin Tweets Stopped, But Others Have Been Tweeting About Him

Kiffin has gone “ghost” since he tweeted about the Vanity Fair article on him that went viral because of some comments he made about Ole Miss, his previous employer.

LSU Football: Weekend At Baton Rouge For Burney Was All It Took For A Flip

Through much of June, Kiffin has been busy recruiting and has worked his Class of 2027 to No. 17 in the nation with 14 commitments after a slow start.

LSU’s CLASS OF 2027 COMMITMENTS

Recruiting has gone ghost at the moment as well as a dead period began Monday that lasts through July 31.

So, this could be the calm before the storm.

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