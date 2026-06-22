Lane Kiffin Tweets Again … Sort Of … With A Ghost Of A Repost

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has not sent out an original tweet since May 11.

But he did repost a tweet that may be a signal of quiet preparation from Kiffin and his program going into the 2026 season.

The tweet with a picture of Michael Jordan says, “They have no idea who you are becoming. Time to go ghost.”

Kiffin has gone “ghost” since he tweeted about the Vanity Fair article on him that went viral because of some comments he made about Ole Miss, his previous employer.

Through much of June, Kiffin has been busy recruiting and has worked his Class of 2027 to No. 17 in the nation with 14 commitments after a slow start.

LSU’s CLASS OF 2027 COMMITMENTS

Recruiting has gone ghost at the moment as well as a dead period began Monday that lasts through July 31.

So, this could be the calm before the storm.