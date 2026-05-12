LANE KIFFIN TV: ESPN’s GameDay Will Be At LSU-Clemson Sept 5; ABC Televising Game And Ole Miss on Sept. 19

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

BATON ROUGE – ESPN will be at LSU for its College GameDay Saturday morning show leading into the debut of new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin in his season opener against Clemson on Sept. 5 at Tiger Stadium, ESPN announced oin Tuesday.

And the game will be televised nationally by ABC at 6:30 p.m., the network announced on Tuesday. The network also announced that LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Sept. 19 in Oxford will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.

The SEC is expected to announce television windows for the remainder of the league schedule in June.

This will mark the second time GameDay will broadcast from LSU during the opening weekend of the college football season. LSU also hosted the season-opening College GameDay in 2004 when the defending national champion Tigers of coach Nick Saban beat Oregon State, 22-21, in overtime.

The 2026 season opening show will also mark the 500th College GameDay on the road as ESPN enters its 40th season with the iconic pre-game show, which began in 1987 from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The show went on the road for the first time in 1993 and was at LSU for the first time in 1996 when No. 10 Alabama visited No. 11 LSU and won, 26-0.

GameDay will be making its 15th appearance at LSU campus and the first since November 5, 2024, when No. 15 LSU and first-year coach Brian Kelly beat No. 6 Alabama, 32-31, in overtime.

LSU ranks No. 4 in the nation in times hosted GameDay behind Ohio State (26), Alabama (20) and Michigan (16).

Details on show location on the LSU campus will be announced as football season nears.