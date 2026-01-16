Lane Kiffin To Reunite With No. 3-Ranked Portal Guard/Center Devin Harper Of Ole Miss

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU coach Lane Kiffin did not have to study a lot of film on his latest Transfer Portal addition.

No. 3-ranked guard/center Devin Harper played for Kiffin at Ole Miss as a true freshman in the 2025 season before Kiffin became the Tigers’ coach.

Harper (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) is the No. 80 overall prospect in the portal by 247sports.com. A four-star prospect out of Calvary Baptist in Shreveport, Harper originally committed to LSU on Jan. 30, 2024, but Kiffin flipped him to Ole Miss, and Harper signed with the Rebels in the early period on Dec. 4, 2024.

And he has flipped back. Harper was the No. 131 prospect in the country in 2025, No. 7 guard/center and No. 3 player in Louisiana out of Calvary. He is Kiffin’s sixth offensive lineman portal commitment and 33rd overall in the No. 1 class in the country by 247sports.com

Harper is the second portal player from Ole Miss to follow Kiffin to LSU, joining No. 27 wide receiver Winston Watkins. He played in six games last season, so he will be a sophomore at LSU.

(Tiger Rag Editor Glenn Guilbeau contributed to this report.)

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (33) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 19 By On3*:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.