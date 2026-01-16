Lane Kiffin To Reunite With No. 3-Ranked Portal Guard/Center Devin Harper Of Ole Miss

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter
LSU coach Lane Kiffin did not have to study a lot of film on his latest Transfer Portal addition.
No. 3-ranked guard/center Devin Harper played for Kiffin at Ole Miss as a true freshman in the 2025 season before Kiffin became the Tigers’ coach.
Harper (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) is the No. 80 overall prospect in the portal by 247sports.com. A four-star prospect out of Calvary Baptist in Shreveport, Harper originally committed to LSU on Jan. 30, 2024, but Kiffin flipped him to Ole Miss, and Harper signed with the Rebels in the early period on Dec. 4, 2024.
And he has flipped back. Harper was the No. 131 prospect in the country in 2025, No. 7 guard/center and No. 3 player in Louisiana out of Calvary. He is Kiffin’s sixth offensive lineman portal commitment and 33rd overall in the No. 1 class in the country by 247sports.com
Harper is the second portal player from Ole Miss to follow Kiffin to LSU, joining No. 27 wide receiver Winston Watkins. He played in six games last season, so he will be a sophomore at LSU.
(Tiger Rag Editor Glenn Guilbeau contributed to this report.)
LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (33) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 19 By On3*:
No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State
No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State
No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss
No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC
No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee
No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson
No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida
No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn
No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee
No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor
No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State
No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss
No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion
No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky
No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh
No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii
No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central
No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon
No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina
No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah
No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte
No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama
No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois
No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida
No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese
No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy
Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State
Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon
Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin
Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern
Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida
Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida
Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas
*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.
