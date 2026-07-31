Lane Kiffin To Be LSU LB Whit Weeks’ Father-In-Law? Don’t Blame The Media … Question Came From A Fan

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU coach Lane Kiffin was thrown off by a surprise question at The Huddle Women’s Clinic at the LSU indoor practice facility Thursday night. In a public question-and-answer session, one of the attendees asked if he could see senior linebacker Whit Weeks as his future son-in-law.

One of the participants of The Huddle Women's Clinic was doing some Big J Journalism here. Asking Lane the questions the people want answers to! #LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/xcjVFY0vca — Brie (@briannaandras) July 31, 2026

Weeks, a senior from Watkinsville, Georgia, and Kiffin’s daughter Landry, who has attended Ole Miss and LSU, went public that they were dating in September of 2025 when Landry was a sophomore at Ole Miss and her dad was Ole Miss’ head football coach.

After a skeptical glance while he waited for cheers to die down, Kiffin responded, “That’s a question for Landry’s mom, Layla,” and smiled as he pointed Layla out in the crowd, which began roaring.

Layla Kiffin, the coach’s ex-wife who was sitting in the crowd, replied with two thumbs up in support of Weeks, 21, as a future bride of Bailey, also 21. But Lane Kiffin was not quite as ready to welcome a new member to the family.

“She gave a thumbs up,” Kiffin said.

When the moderator said Weeks was about to take the stage and would be asked about his potential future as Kiffin’s son-in-law, Kiffin said, “Let’s see how he plays this year before we do that.”

And the crowd roared again.

At Southeastern Conference Media Days last week, Weeks answered a question about his relationship with his new head coach considering the fact that he dates his daugther and has been with the whole family.

Landry Kiffin center in white dress celebrates her birthday with friends and family last December Her boyfriend Whit Weeks is third from left after Landrys dad LSU coach Lane Kiffin and Landrys mom Layla Kiffin Twitter photo

“It hasn’t affected my relationship with him at all,” Weeks said. “I know that when we go into that building, everyone in our building has the same mindset and same goals. When you’re in that building, you’re there for work. We like to have a lot of fun up there, too, but at the end of the day it is work.”

"Has dating your head coach's daughter changed your relationship with him?"



LSU linebacker Whit Weeks says not really.



Inside the football building, Lane Kiffin is the head coach. Outside the building?



"He's just my girlfriend's dad."#WhitWeeks #LSUTigers #LaneKiffin #SEC pic.twitter.com/JxHU9oXcvm — Jason Scarborough (@SpiritMediaMS) July 25, 2026

He said he enjoys spending time with Kiffin outside of football, too.

“Whenever we leave, it’s cool because he’s my girlfriend’s dad.” Weeks said. “It is what it is when we’re outside the building hanging out and cutting up. It’s cool but it doesn’t affect anything in the football building.”

Weeks and Kiffin might not be family just yet, but winning a national championship this season certainly would not hurt his chances.