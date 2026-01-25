Lane Kiffin, The Portal King, Extends Throne To Mardi Gras As Endymion Co-Grand Marshall

January 25, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Football News 0
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin will be waving to Mardi Gras revelers in New Orleans on Feb. 14 during the Endymion parade. (Tiger Rag photo by Jonathan Mailhes).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It is only natural that King Kiffin would extend his throne from that which reigns over the NCAA Transfer Portal to one of the most prestigious parades at Mardi Gras in New Orleans – the Krewe of Endymion on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Kiffin, known as the portal king with a No. 1 transfer class in 2024 while Ole Miss’ coach and the No. 1 class at the moment as LSU’s new head coach, will be co-grand marshal of Endymion with Arthur Hardy, who has published the famous Mardi Gras Guide, known as the bible of Carnival season the last 50 years, and is retiring.

Endymion captain Dan Kelly announced Kiffin as co-grand marshal on Saturday night during the Endymion Ball at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

At Last … Lane Kiffin Lands No. 1 Portal Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton To Put A Bow On Top Class

Kiffin just signed 40 players out of the portal, including nine of the top 10 ranked players.

