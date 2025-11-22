“Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes” Must Air In Prime Time Live – “The Bachelor” Style

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

I can see it now.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin walks to a table on national television in a sports reboot of “The Bachelor” for the ages.

Prime time this Saturday night – 8 p.m. central on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s just-launched, new network – ESPN Kiffin – along with the SEC Network on a live simulcast, like a presidential debate. Only everyone will watch this.

No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) plays at Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) on Friday (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN) to end the regular season, and Ole Miss, LSU, Florida and the World are hopeful he will have his mind made up by that Saturday. Imagine the promotions during that game the day after Thanksgiving!

It all appears to be happening so far so good for Lane Kiffin to LSU, but not done yet. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 21, 2025

LSU is apparently in the lead for Kiffin, but you never know.

Lane Train appears bound for LSU, but he’s not in the station just yet. Meanwhile, Ole Miss “deadline” for Kiffin’s decision extended.https://t.co/JVhoeTpHgF — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 21, 2025

It’s decision time for Kiffin. He must pick his schoolmate, so to speak, by next Saturday, according to Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter. Because Ole Miss doesn’t want Kiffin coaching the Rebels in the College Football Playoff in mid-to-late December and January, and then deciding and possibly leaving the Rebels without a coach late in the game.

“An announcement on coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the (Ole Miss-Mississippi State) game,” Carter said in a statement on Friday.

Forget the press conference. Do an episode of “The Bachelor,” which also airs on ABC. And funny thing is, Kiffin is a 50-year-old bachelor with three kids.

At the moment, Kiffin is in a relationship with Ole Miss as its head football coach, but he’s been seeing other schools, so to speak – LSU and Florida. Kiffin didn’t initiate anything, though. They came after him with a nudge from Kiffin agent Jimmy Sexton. LSU and Florida each recently divorced their head coaches, and there’s a nasty one going on at LSU.

So while LSU AD Verge Ausberry tries to negotiate Lane Kiffin into being LSU’s next football coach, LSU’s Board just decided to try to keep negotiating former coach’s $54 million contract down.https://t.co/3aHVOj9Ajh — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 21, 2025

So, LSU and Florida are each looking for new love, and Ole Miss is trying desperately to keep its marriage with Kiffin together.

But LSU and Florida just keep coming after Kiffin. Big time. Florida was talking $13 million a year or more.

LSU donors, the chicken restauranteur, the injury lawyer, and that booster who keeps finding more of Jean Lafitte’s buried treasure in the Barataria Swamp near New Orleans every time LSU really needs the money for a buyout or a new coach (but not a mold-infested library), are pooling and draining the swamps for all available football money.

And as of Saturday, L$U was prepared to offer Kiffin approximately $90 million over seven years ($12.8 million a year), but with a treasure of a caveat – an annual $25 million reserve for Name, Image & Likeness talent procurement.

As Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss met Friday, confidence brewed in Baton Rouge: LSU is finalizing a near $90M+ offer to the coach – blessed by the governor – and $25M+ in annual roster cash in its most serious push to gain his commit, sources tell @YahooSportshttps://t.co/TcySy1MUmg — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 22, 2025

Just don’t ask where the money’s coming from Lane, though LSU’s colors may soon transform to Purple & Red with that bill and the $54 million buyout that fired coach Brian Kelly is trying harder to get than any championship in his four years at LSU.

Kiffin sent his actual ex-wife Layla, whom he has daughters Landry (born in 2004), Presley (born 2006) and son Monte Knox (born in 2009) with, to Gainesville, Florida, and Baton Rouge last week on reconnaissance missions. Layla and the kids could be on our show, too. And don’t forget LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, who’s dating Landry and may decide go wherever Lane and Landry go. Wouldn’t you?

In front of Lane and his family on the large table in front of him would be shining helmets from LSU, Florida and Ole Miss. Which one will Lane pick?

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has a school to pick

This would work much better than that LeBron James fiasco on July 8, 2010, on ESPN called “The Decision,” which was way too long at 75 minutes as he finally chose Miami.

We’ll call this “Lane Train’s Next Depot.”

-It will air for 30 minutes live with very expensive commercial time, but with all proceeds going toward the NIL funds of the two schools that lose.

-The show will air on location at the Southeastern Conference headquarters in downtown Birmingham, which is on the wrong side of the railroad tracks. So you’ve got that going. Commissioner Greg Sankey can be emcee. He’ll say something smart and cute. He always does.

-There could be live shots of each fan base going crazy at a Walk-Ons, which will be a major sponsor. Gainesville doesn’t have one yet, but they could do a food truck or a tent.

-The athletic director at all three schools could do a brief interview saying why Lane should be or stay as their coach.

Slowly, Kiffin walks toward each helmet with his family now backstage. He picks the helmet of choice for his new or old coaching job, and Layla and Presley and Knox and Landry and Whit all runs back on stage wearing the uniform of Lane’s new team. Then everyone gets on a train to Baton Rouge, or Gainesville, or back to Oxford.

It could happen.

Stranger things have happened, including on “Stranger Things.”