Lane Kiffin Still Hasn’t Announced LSU, But May Just Be Deciding How He Will Exit Ole Miss

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter for approximately four hours from about 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and nothing has been announced publicly as of late Saturday night.

But ESPN’s Marty Smith had good news for LSU from the scene on the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.

“Lane Kiffin’s unwillingness to commit is an indicator of his desire to go,” Smith said on ESPN at halftime of the Iron Bowl that could propel Ole Miss into its first Southeastern Conference Championship Game next Saturday, if Auburn upsets No. 10 Alabama tonight. Auburn trailed 20-13 in the third quarter.

Why LSU fans who want Lane Kiffin to be their next coach will be pulling for – Alabama? – tonight. Column:https://t.co/okiIkAulVC — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 29, 2025

Kiffin wants to continue coaching his team in that game and in the College Football Playoff beginning Dec. 19 or 20 with the Rebels hosting a game. That is the crux of the discussions between Kiffin and Carter, Smith said.

Lane Kiffin’s next play call will be?

“There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s a hard decision.”

– Lane Kiffinhttps://t.co/j2EWGKTdqX — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 29, 2025

“I’m told if he wanted to stay, he would’ve already said so,” Smith said. “One sticking point still being considered, I’m told, if he did leave is whether or not he’d coach the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoffs.”

Carter does not want that. And neither do LSU officials, who want Kiffin at LSU as soon as possible with the early signing period beginning on Wednesday and running through Friday. The Tigers ended their regular season on Saturday at 7-5 (3-5 SEC) with a 17-13 loss at No. 8 Oklahoma.

LSU still leading Ole Miss in the “Lane Kiffin Bowl,” but it may not be over. And Florida has been eliminated. … Live From Starkville:https://t.co/tUQE9kjWy0 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 28, 2025

An Alabama win over Auburn would eliminate Ole Miss from the SEC title game via the tiebreaker system.

Kiffin said on Friday that he would decide what he will do on Saturday, which ends at 11:59 p.m. with the Auburn-Alabama game expected to end between 10 and 10:30 p.m.