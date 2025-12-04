Lane Kiffin Shooting To Wrap Early Signing Period With A Flourish By Inking Lamar Brown

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin could have walked from his office over to University High’s practice field this week to watch the Cubs and defensive lineman Lamar Brown prepare for their semifinal playoff game against St. Charles Catholic.

He could also drive the 50 minutes to LaPlace on Friday for the game at Thomas Dupuy Stadium (7 p.m., Crescent City Sports TV).

Brown (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) plays on the offensive and defensive lines for U-High and is ranked by ESPN and On3.com as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country. Projected as a defensive tackle in college, he is ranked as the No. 1 player in the nation in the athlete category by 247sports.com and the No. 1 player in Louisiana.

It was Brown who clinched U-High’s 32-30 quarterfinal victory over Madison Prep last weekend with a sack and forced fumble in the final minute.

One of the first people Kiffin met when he landed in Baton Rouge on Sunday night as LSU’s coach was Brown, who was waiting for him in the LSU football operations building on Skip Bertman Drive.

That was good planning by Kiffin, or whoever advised him to do that.

Brown committed to LSU and former coach Brian Kelly on July 10 after being recruited by current interim coach Frank Wilson and edge rusher coach Kevin Peoples. Wilson and Peoples could remain on staff under Kiffin, or they may not. LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker may also stay at LSU, or could become the head coach at Tulane or Memphis. All signs were pointing to Baker, who played linebacker at Tulane from 2000-04, getting the Tulane job as of late Thursday.

And what coaches will or will not stay at LSU is the issue with Brown and why he has not signed with LSU yet during the early signing period that began Wednesday and ends Friday.

And on Night 3 as LSU’s coach on Signing Day Eve, Lane Kiffin went into Damage Control.https://t.co/QY3P4d4NEp — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 3, 2025

Richard Anderson, a five-star prospect like Brown and the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country and No. 12 player overall from Edna Karr High in New Orleans, had the same issue. Kiffin worked that out on Tuesday night, and Anderson signed on Wednesday.

Some paperwork errors at first prevented Anderson from being included on LSU’s list of 10 signees on Wednesday and Thursday, but LSU finally confirmed Anderson’s signing at 2:43 p.m. Thursday. And he appears on LSU’s current list of 11 signees.

Kiffin wants to nail down Brown as his second five-star signee by Friday, but he may have to wait until the second signing period that begins on Feb. 4. The amount of time between Saturday and Feb. 4 makes it dangerous for LSU. Another school like Texas A&M, or Texas, or Miami could make a strong pitch. Brown visited all three of those schools.

Sources say LSU has a chance to get Brown’s signature on Friday, but he does have that game.

Lane Kiffin’s best signee of the day may be the 54-year-old. And LSU doesn’t appear to be retaining the man behind that ?able roster – Austin Thomas.https://t.co/Pd9wBxZher — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 4, 2025

If Kiffin does get Brown on Friday, he will have wrapped up a monumental five days on the job. His coaching staff is nearly completed with another five-star addition in offensive line coach Eric Wolford, an SEC veteran who has helped lead top running games at Kentucky and Alabama. LSU needs a running game as badly as it needs a quarterback.

There are three other unsigned previous LSU commitments whom Kiffin could land on Friday or have to wait until February. Those are:

– No. 8 edge rusher Trenton Henderson of Pine Forest High in Pensacola, Florida. Henderson is the No. 56 overall prospect in the country and No. 8 player in Florida. He committed to LSU on July 2, but he has visited Texas, Florida, Florida State and Michigan.

– No. 4 defensive tackle Deuce Geralds of Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Georgia. Geralds is the No. 65 prospect in the nation and No. 7 player in Georgia. He committed to LSU on Aug. 2, but Ole Miss is considered to have a great shot. He visited Oxford, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan.

– No. 22 offensive tackle Bryson Cooley of West Jones High in Laurel, Mississippi. He is the No. 8 player in Mississippi and No. 201 prospect in the nation. He committed to LSU on July 4. He has visited Mississippi State.

Kiffin made an 11th hour stab at four-star prospect and No. 10 quarterback Landon Duckworth of Jackson High in Jackson, Alabama, in recent days. Duckworth committed to South Carolina on July 18, but remained unsigned on Thursday.

He also made a late bid for four-star prospect and No. 22 wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford of Northrop High in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Kiffin recruited Guilford while coaching Ole Miss as Guilford visited Oxford on June 13. Kiffin offered him a scholarship to LSU on Monday. Guilford committed to Ohio State on July 18, but he remained unsigned on Thursday.

And Kiffin tried to sign four-star tight end Mark Bowman of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California. Bowman visited Ole Miss on May 16 and got an offer from LSU on Sept. 18, but he signed with USC on Wednesday. He committed to the Trojans on May 30.