Lane Kiffin “Sees Things Other Coaches Can’t,” Says His QB At Ole Miss – Trinidad Chambliss

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Once Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss got through all the questions about his former coach Lane Kiffin’s controversial comments in the Vanity Fair article last spring, he starting talking football and the savant nature of Kiffin at the Manning Passing Academy last week in Thibodaux.

Kiffin coached Chambliss only in the 2025 season – Kiffin’s last as Ole Miss’ coach before coming to LSU. But he made a lasting impression on Chambliss, who transferred from Division II Ferris State and led the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2025.

Chambliss finished No. 3 in the nation in passing yards last season with 3,937 along with 22 touchdowns and rushed for 527 yards on 133 carries and eight touchdowns as Ole Miss had one of its greatest seasons in school history at 13-2 (7-1 Southeastern Conference).

“He knows his X’s and O’s,” Chambliss said during interviews last Friday in Thibodaux. “Kiffin has been in the coaching game for a while. He sees things other coaches really can’t see, which I give him props for.”

Chambliss can remember talking to Kiffin on the sidelines at practice right after a play, and it was like they were not talking about the same play.

“I’d be like, ‘Dang, how did you see that?'” Chambliss said. “Or he’d say, ‘That’s a really good concept. Let’s draw it on the board.’ He’s really keen on that. He’s really good at coaching football.”

Kiffin and Chambliss will reunite on the same field at least on Sept. 19 when the Tigers play at Ole Miss in Oxford (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“You try to make it seem as regular as you can,” Chambliss said. “But seeing people talk about it on social media, and people stopping me in public and saying, ‘You looking forward to the LSU game?’ It’s the hot topic right now. It’s hard to make it something kind of regular. Yeah, it’s going to be a really fun time in Oxford. That’s obviously one of our rivals to begin with. Just trying to go 1-0 in that game.”