Lane Kiffin Says “Nick Saban Made Decision For Me” To Come To LSU At Baton Rouge Breakfast

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin took a timeout from his final hours recruiting the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday morning to address the Leadership Power Breakfast hosted by the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report at the Hilton Capitol Center.

Never mind that he is in the process of finishing off his No. 1-ranked NCAA Transfer Portal class, by 247sports.com, that could number as many as 40.

“Thanks for having me,” Kiffin said to open. “They told me a few days ago, ‘Hey, we have a breakfast, and I was like, ‘OK.’ And there were three recruits waiting. And (LSU athletic director) Verge (Ausberry) explained it all to me. And I didn’t listen to anything. But we got the three recruits.”

And the crowd roared.

Kiffin, who was introduced as LSU’s coach on Dec. 1 after leaving the Ole Miss coaching job after six seasons, spoke for about 13 minutes. He revisited how former LSU coach Nick Saban, who won the Tigers’ first national championship since 1958 in the 2003 season, advised him to take the LSU job.

“He said, ‘You know, Lane, you’ll always regret it, if you don’t go to LSU. It’s the best job in America,'” Kiffin said. “That really made the decision for me.”