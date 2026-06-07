Lane Kiffin Recovers From Lost Flip By Gaining Commit From No. 2 Edge KJ Green Over Texas, Others

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has flipped elite edges for his first full high school recruiting class with the Tigers in 2026-27.

KJ Green (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), who is the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation and No. 8 overall prospect in the land by 247sports.com, committed to Kiffin on Sunday after canceling a visit scheduled for Friday to Texas and visiting LSU instead. He is from Stone Mountain, Georgia, and the No. 2 player in his state out of Stephenson High. Green is only the No. 10 edge rusher, No. 74 overall prospect and No. 6 player in Georgia, according to 247sports.com’s composite listing.

Green is also being recruited hard by Georgia, Oregon and Alabama, among others. He visited Georgia on May 15 and Oregon on May 29. He visited Tennessee and Florida State last October.

Just last week, LSU lost a commitment from Jaiden Bryant (6-3, 245), the No. 2 edger rusher in the nation, No. 20 overall prospect and No. 1 player in South Carolina from Irmo High in Columbia, according to 247sports.com’s composite ranking.

Bryant decommitted from LSU and committed to Miami on June 3 and is listed as 247sports’ 19 overall prospect and No. 4 edge.

Whatever way you look at the various ranking numbers, both edges project to be pretty good.

And LSU’s class of five commitments just moved from from No. 62 to No. 58. Before it lost Bryant, LSU’s class was ranked No. 51 before Bryant flipped.