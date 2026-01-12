Lane Kiffin Picks Up 25th Portal Addition From OL Darrin Strey Of Kentucky

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU coach Lane Kiffin has added depth to the offensive line via the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman offensive tackle transfer Darrin Strey of Kentucky committed to the Tigers early on Monday.

Strey is reuniting with his former offensive line coach, Eric Wolford, at LSU for 2026. In 2025 as a true freshman at Kentucky under Wolford, Strey appeared in four games and was red-shirted.

Strey (6-foot-07, 305 pounds) is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. He was the No. 32 prep offensive tackle in the country in 2025 from The Paw Paw High in Paw Paw, Michigan, and No. 6 prospect in the state.

Strey joins redshirt sophomore Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central and redshirt freshman William Satterwhite of Tennessee as the third offensive lineman to join the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class.

Strey is LSU’s 25th total portal addition.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (25)

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 75 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 129 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

Unranked Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

Unranked Wide Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

Unranked Edge Achilles Woods of South Alabama

Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas