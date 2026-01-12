Lane Kiffin Picks Up 25th Portal Addition From OL Darrin Strey Of Kentucky

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter
LSU coach Lane Kiffin has added depth to the offensive line via the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman offensive tackle transfer Darrin Strey of Kentucky committed to the Tigers early on Monday.
Strey is reuniting with his former offensive line coach, Eric Wolford, at LSU for 2026. In 2025 as a true freshman at Kentucky under Wolford, Strey appeared in four games and was red-shirted.
LSU has signed Kentucky true freshman transfer OT Darrin Strey, @mzenitz and I have learned for @CBSSports.— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 12, 2026
Strey ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class.https://t.co/vxhBog7pQ4 pic.twitter.com/gI1RjJIIQB
Strey (6-foot-07, 305 pounds) is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. He was the No. 32 prep offensive tackle in the country in 2025 from The Paw Paw High in Paw Paw, Michigan, and No. 6 prospect in the state.
Strey joins redshirt sophomore Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central and redshirt freshman William Satterwhite of Tennessee as the third offensive lineman to join the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class.
Strey is LSU’s 25th total portal addition.
LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (25)
No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State
No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson
No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida
No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn
No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee
No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State
No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion
No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh
No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii
No. 75 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon
No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah
No. 129 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida
No. 174 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese
Unranked Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky
Unranked Wide Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss
Unranked Edge Achilles Woods of South Alabama
Unranked Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee
Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern
Unranked Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois
Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central
Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina
Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte
Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida
Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida
Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas
Be the first to comment