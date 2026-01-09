Lane Kiffin LSU Portal Class Is No. 2 Nationally – Adds 1st Edge Rusher In Tennessee’s Jordan Ross

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s 2026 Transfer Portal class grew to 16 on Friday with a commitment from No. 14 edge rusher Jordan Ross, a sophomore from Tennessee.

Ross (6-foot-5, 245 pounds), who is the No. 88 prospect overall in the portal, is the first edge to commit. As a backup last season, he made 23 tackles with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He played only briefly in 2024, making three tackles.

A four-star prospect from Vestavia Hills High in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2024, Ross was ranked as the No. 3 player in his state and No. 9 edge. From 2025, LSU has lost three senior edges in Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton and Jimari Butler.

Kiffin hosted No. 9 edge Qua Russaw of Alabama, and he remains uncommitted. He also hosted No. 10 edge John Henry Daley of Utah. But Daley has committed to Michigan, where his coach from Utah, Kyle Whittingham, is the new coach.

LSU is up to 16 portal commitments going into what could be a huge Friday as Kiffin needs a quarterback, and that could end up being No. 1 portal quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State. He visited LSU this week. Kiffin was interested in Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., but that saga ended Thursday with Williams deciding to stay at Washington.

Will LSU have a Rocky time getting QB Sam Leavitt away from Tennessee after targeted QB Demond Williams Jr. is now contractually staying with Washington?https://t.co/rwKtq3PAX8 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 9, 2026

The Tigers added No. 16-ranked junior college offensive tackle JaKolby Jones of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi, via Many on Thursday night. But he counts toward the 2026 traditional recruiting class of high school and junior college players. That class is ranked No. 12 by 247sports.com with 14 signees and one commitment from Jones.

LSU’s portal class is ranked No. 2 in the nation by 247sports.com.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (16)

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 14 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

Unranked Offensive Tackle Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas