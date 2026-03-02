Lane Kiffin Loves A Parade … Next, He’ll Ride On St. Patrick’s Day In Baton Rouge

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin will ride in his second parade in a month on Saturday, March 14, in Baton Rouge at the St. Patrick’s Day parade with comedian Theo Von.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will ride through the Hundred Oaks neighborhood and Perkins Road overpass area in town.

Lane Kiffin’s weekend of @Lane_Kiffin tweets with @livvydunne and the connection between his dad and Joe Burrow’s dad.https://t.co/ztPa0bsgdJ — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 2, 2026

But Kiffin may not be the most famous rider. Weather Channel legendary meteorologist Jim Cantore will preside over the parade as Grand Marshal.

Kiffin was previously co-Grand Marshal of the Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Feb. 14.