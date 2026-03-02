Lane Kiffin Loves A Parade … Next, He’ll Ride On St. Patrick’s Day In Baton Rouge

March 2, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Football News 0
Lane Kiffin, LSU
LSU football coach Lane Kiffin will ride in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Baton Rouge on March 14 after riding in Endymion last month at Mardi Gras in New Orleans. (Tiger Rag Photo By Johnathan Mailhes)

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin will ride in his second parade in a month on Saturday, March 14, in Baton Rouge at the St. Patrick’s Day parade with comedian Theo Von.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will ride through the Hundred Oaks neighborhood and Perkins Road overpass area in town.

But Kiffin may not be the most famous rider. Weather Channel legendary meteorologist Jim Cantore will preside over the parade as Grand Marshal.

Lane Kiffin Goes From King Of Portal To A Near King Of Mardi Gras At Endymion Over Weekend

Kiffin was previously co-Grand Marshal of the Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Feb. 14.

