Lane Kiffin Leads Jay Johnson In Recruiting Commitment World Cup So Far This Week, 5-2

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The lazy days of summer have not trickled down to the football and baseball offices at LSU this week.

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin and baseball coach Jay Johnson are staging their own Commitment World Cup.

Since Monday, Kiffin has gathered five high school commitments for his Class of 2027, while Johnson has nabbed two since Sunday from the NCAA Transfer Portal with more possibly to come today or later this week.

The latest is a double pledge by Kiffin on Wednesday – No. 4 edge rusher Chris Whitehead of Lloyd C. Bird High in Chesterfield, Virginia, and No. 12 running back Trey Martin of Franklin Parish High in Winnsboro.

“He’s pretty much full strength now.”

-Lane Kiffin on LSU Franchise QB Sam Leavitt’s recovery from foot injury on Honey Badger’s podcast.https://t.co/A7Y6rQAogZ — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 17, 2026

Whitehead (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) is a composite five-star prospect by 247sports.com as the No. 31 prospect in the country and No. 1 player in Virginia. He committed to LSU over Georgia, where he visited over the weekend of June 5, South Carolina, where he visited last weekend, and Virginia Tech, where he visited in late May. Whitehead has a scheudled visit to Ohio State this weekend.

Whitehead joins another five-star edge rusher in KJ Green of Stone Mountain, Georgia, as an LSU commitment. Green (6-4, 230) committed on June 7 as the No. 2 edge rusher in the country.

Martin (5-10, 202) committed to LSU over Alabama, where he visited on the weekend of June 5, Ole Miss, where he visited on June 12, and Houston, where he visited on May 28. He is the No. 182 overall prospect by 247sports.com’s composite rankings and the No. 6 player in Louisiana.

LSU FOOTBALL CLASS OF 13 COMMITMENTS

Kiffin now has 13 commitments, and his class has jumped to No. 19 by 247sports.com after being in the 50s just last Sunday. His commitment frenzy started on Monday when No. 5 offensive tackle Terrance Smith of Lansdale Catholic High in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and No. 48 offensive tackle Amaziah Siale of Misson Viejo High in Misson Viejo, California, each pledged. Then on Tuesday, No. 7 running back David Segarra of Byrnes High in Duncan, South Carolina, committed.

Meanwhile, Johnson secured USC freshman pitcher Diego Velazquez via the portal on Tuesday night after getting Tulane sophomore outfielder Jason Wachs on Sunday.

“Well, we got another one. We got a pitcher today,” Johnson said on Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night when asked if he would be adding any pitchers from the portal. “Not public yet. It will be soon.”

It was later learned that Johnson was talking about Velazquez, who later committed to him.

“And we have another one here now,” Johnson said of another pitcher prospect visiting that has not yet committed. “And they fit very well. Like the one that we got today (Velazquez) pitched in a number of roles and could possibly be like Casan Evans (a freshman in 2025 who relieved and started) or Zac Cowan (a reliever and starter) and relieve and then emerge into a starter the following year. So, we’re very excited about that.”

Johnson has six portal commitments and/or signees in all at the moment.

LSU BASEBALL TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS (with class for next season)

-Sophomore Landon Hood, right-handed pitcher, Gonzaga

-Junior Dawson Park, shortstop, Texas State

-Junior Bino Watters, outfielder, Notre Dame

-Senior Cade Kurland, second baseman, Florida

-Junior Jason Wachs, outfielder, Tulane

-Sophomore Diego Velazquez, right-handed pitcher, USC