Lane Kiffin Laying Low Is Odd, National Writer Chris Low Tells Tiger Rag Radio

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

On3.com national college football writer Chris Low has known LSU coach Lane Kiffin since Kiffin’s first season in the Southeastern Conference as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009.

And he’s never seen the 51-year-old Kiffin as he is now, Low said on Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday night. Listen to Low’s whole appearance by clicking on the box below:

“Lane’s been quiet,” Low said. “In all the years I’ve known Lane, this is probably the longest that he’s been this quiet. Just sort of laying low. Sort of odd really.”

Kiffin used to tweet regularly. So much so, that Tiger Rag did regular updates of his tweets over a given week or so. But he stopped shortly after an excellent feature on him in Vanity Fair last May 11 in which he made some controversial comments about the racial image of Ole Miss – as told to him he said by grandparents of out of state prospects he was recruiting to Ole Miss.

Kiffin was Ole Miss’ head coach from 2000-25, bringing the program to heights not seen since Johnny Vaught was coaching in the 1960s, including the College Football Playoff last season.

Low predicted Kiffin could guide the Rebels to the CFP before the 2025 season.

Lane Kiffin, never too far from drama, has worked hard to be the best version of himself, “as fulfilled” as he’s been in coaching and with “rhythm and peace” in his life. He leads ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ into its most anticipated season in 50-plus years. https://t.co/zvVuGCQXcZ — Chris Low (@Clowfb) August 29, 2024

“Almost 20 years I’ve known him, and I never remember him being in the background like he has the last couple of months,” Low said.

But Kiffin has been busy recruiting. His commitment grabs in June and early July catapulted his high school class of 2027 from No. 50 to No. 10 in 247sports.com’s rankings.

Kiffin may be speaking softly, or less, because he is carrying such a big stick, as in his roster.

“Certainly, LSU has invested in him and his staff and this roster to win a national championship in year one,” Low said. “If you’re going to spend $45 to $50 million on the roster, and Lane makes $13 million, and he’s got an open checkbook to bring in coaches like Charlie Weis Jr. (offensive coordinator from Ole Miss) and stock that staff with really good coaches – if they’re not in the playoffs or swinging for it, then it’s going to be a disappointment. And Lane would be the first one to tell you that.”

Kiffin has said the Tigers can win a national championship, but he doesn’t know when.

Lane Kiffin’s QB Room is ready for this season and beyond. Great deep dive here by new Tiger Rag writer @kacehk https://t.co/5NRiwpd4Y3 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 9, 2026

“Where is Sam Leavitt (LSU quarterback) health-wise? There are questions with that,” Low said. “But it’s going to be a talented roster, and I have no doubt – zero doubt – that Lane will win big there at LSU. If it’s in this first year, I don’t know.”