Lane Kiffin Laying Low Is Odd, National Writer Chris Low Tells Tiger Rag Radio

July 9, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, Lane Kiffin, LSU Football News 0
LSU football coach Lane Kiffin, who considered Florida and staying at Ole Miss before taking the LSU job last November, has been off radar for perhaps the longest time in his head coaching career in recent months. (Tiger Rag file photo illustration by Jake McMains).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

On3.com national college football writer Chris Low has known LSU coach Lane Kiffin since Kiffin’s first season in the Southeastern Conference as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009.

And he’s never seen the 51-year-old Kiffin as he is now, Low said on Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday night. Listen to Low’s whole appearance by clicking on the box below:

“Lane’s been quiet,” Low said. “In all the years I’ve known Lane, this is probably the longest that he’s been this quiet. Just sort of laying low. Sort of odd really.”

Kiffin used to tweet regularly. So much so, that Tiger Rag did regular updates of his tweets over a given week or so. But he stopped shortly after an excellent feature on him in Vanity Fair last May 11 in which he made some controversial comments about the racial image of Ole Miss – as told to him he said by grandparents of out of state prospects he was recruiting to Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin Tweets Stopped, But Others Have Been Tweeting About Him

Kiffin was Ole Miss’ head coach from 2000-25, bringing the program to heights not seen since Johnny Vaught was coaching in the 1960s, including the College Football Playoff last season.

Low predicted Kiffin could guide the Rebels to the CFP before the 2025 season.

“Almost 20 years I’ve known him, and I never remember him being in the background like he has the last couple of months,” Low said.

But Kiffin has been busy recruiting. His commitment grabs in June and early July catapulted his high school class of 2027 from No. 50 to No. 10 in 247sports.com’s rankings.

LSU Football Recruiting: The Summer Of Lane Continues As Tigers Gain Commitment From Safety Jayden Anding

Kiffin may be speaking softly, or less, because he is carrying such a big stick, as in his roster.

“Certainly, LSU has invested in him and his staff and this roster to win a national championship in year one,” Low said. “If you’re going to spend $45 to $50 million on the roster, and Lane makes $13 million, and he’s got an open checkbook to bring in coaches like Charlie Weis Jr. (offensive coordinator from Ole Miss) and stock that staff with really good coaches – if they’re not in the playoffs or swinging for it, then it’s going to be a disappointment. And Lane would be the first one to tell you that.”

LSU Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Has Been A Multi-Tasking Mad Man For Ole Miss

Kiffin has said the Tigers can win a national championship, but he doesn’t know when.

“Where is Sam Leavitt (LSU quarterback) health-wise? There are questions with that,” Low said. “But it’s going to be a talented roster, and I have no doubt – zero doubt – that Lane will win big there at LSU. If it’s in this first year, I don’t know.”

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