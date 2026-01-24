At Last … Lane Kiffin Lands No. 1 Portal Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton To Put A Bow On Top Class

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU new football coach Lane Kiffin just put a major exclamation point on his 2026 Transfer Portal class that has been ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247 sports.com for three weeks.

Kiffin has finally landed a commitment from the portal’s top remaining player in No. 4 overall portal prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton – a sophomore offensive tackle from Colorado who will likely become LSU’s starting left tackle for the 2026 season.

Seaton (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) visited LSU early this week after visiting Miami and Mississippi State and being courted heavily by Oregon.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning visited with Seaton in recent days in Atlanta, and Kiffin and some of his staff flew to Atlanta to meet with Seaton as well on Tuesday.

Seaton is LSU’s 41st member of its 2026 portal class and will be an excellent addition for No. 1 overall portal player and No. 1 quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State. Seaton was named to the All Big 12 second team after the 2025 season as he allowed only one sack and five quarterback pressures in 511 snaps. He started nine games for the Buffaloes last season before a foot injury sidelined him for the last three games.

It’s subjective and early, but the addition of Seaton may make Kiffin’s portal class the best in history, which only began with the portal class of 2022. Kiffin has never signed more players in one portal class.

Lane Kiffin called it, LSU has “the best portal class in college football history.” https://t.co/M9EFuSSpz3 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 24, 2026

LANE KIFFIN CRAVES JORDAN SEATON

His Pro Football Focus blocking grade of 91.4 was the best in the country among FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) players.

In 2024, Seaton started all 13 games for the Buffaloes, allowing only three sacks in 612 pass blocking situations and earned freshman All-American honors.

A Washington, D.C. native, Seaton was the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 13 prospect in the country in 2024 by 247sports.com from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Kiffin has signed three No. 1 players from the portal at their position – Seaton, Leavitt and edge rusher Princeweill Umanmielen of Ole Miss – and nine of the top 10, according to 247sports.com rankings.

(Tiger Rag Staff Reporter Andre Champagne assisted in this report.)

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (41) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 5 by On3.com*

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 1 Edge Princewill Umanmielen of Ole Miss

No. 1 Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton of Colorado

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 9 Linebacker TJ Dottery of Ole Miss

No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 67 Guard/Center Aliou Bah of Maryland

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Linebacker Theo Grace of North Dakota

Unranked Running Back Stacy Gage of UCF

Unranked Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Mason Dossett of Baylor

Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3.com’s rankings reflect the complete roster, taking into account the players that a school loses to the portal as well.