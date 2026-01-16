Lane Kiffin Lands Starting Transfer Guard/Center Aliou Bah Of Maryland

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin landed his fourth Transfer Portal commitment of the day Friday afternoon in two-year starting offensive guard Aliou Bah from Maryland for the Tigers’ 35th portal player overall on the last day that most college players can enter the portal before the 2026 season.

Bah (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) is the No. 67-ranked guard/center in the portal by 247sports.com. He started 11 games at right guard in 2025 for Maryland and did not allow a sack. He started 12 games at right guard in 2024.

Prior to Bah, who projects as a starter at LSU, Kiffin added No. 3 guard/center Devin Harper of Ole Miss, No. 10 safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State and No. 23 offensive tackle Sean Thompkins in a flip from North Carolina.

BREAKING: Maryland starting transfer OL Aliou Bah has Committed to LSU, he tells @On3https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/MRMXEkSAGT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2026

Bah was a three-star prospect in 2022 from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as the No. 40 offensive tackle and No. 50 prospect in Florida. He signed with Georgia and was red-shirted in 2022 before playing three games in 2023. He played at Whitehaven High in his native Memphis before transferring to IMG.

Kiffin is expected to still add a few more portal players. Players from Miami and Indiana can still enter the portal for five days after those two meet in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (35) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 11 By On3*:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 67 Guard/Center Aliou Bah of Maryland

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.