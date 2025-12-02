Lane Kiffin Just Called A Play For Ole Miss In Its Upcoming College Football Playoff Opener

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Who says Lane Kiffin is still not coaching the Ole Miss football team?

Kiffin, who left Ole Miss to become LSU’s new head coach on Sunday, just sent Charlie Weis Jr., his new offensive coordinator at LSU, back to Ole Miss to be their offensive coordinator and play caller for the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Kiffin made this move because he fears the College Football Playoff committee may downgrade Ole Miss in the rankings going into the playoffs because Kiffin is no longer the Rebels’ coach. CFP rules state that the committee can lower the ranking and seeds of teams who lose players to injury or coaches to other jobs.

UPDATE: Lane Kiffin fighting to the end to coach Ole Miss in playoffs, but doesn’t look like it will happen. He has a meeting with players today before likely leaving for Monday press conference at LSU.https://t.co/8MTA20MIsW — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 30, 2025

And it was Kiffin who fought Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and other school officials tooth and nail over the last week to let him continue coaching the Rebels in the playoffs while recruiting and hiring staff as LSU’s new coach. But Ole Miss officials said no.

“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings Tuesday night, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team (offense) during the playoffs,” Kiffin said in a release by LSU’s athletic department on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve already made the committee aware of this, and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible,” Kiffin said. “Because these great players are very deserving of that. I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”

The No. 7 Rebels, who went 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the Southeastern Conference under Kiffin, are preparing for their likely CFP opener on Dec. 19 or 20 at home in Oxford.

Wonder if the Ole Miss commitment Lane Kiffin just flipped to LSU would still be a Rebel commitment had Ole Miss let Kiffin coach in the playoffs? LSU was fine with the temporary dual roles.https://t.co/pd6Q4MkIO4 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 2, 2025

LSU finished its regular season at 7-5 (3-5 SEC) and awaits a minor bowl that interim coach Frank Wilson will lead the team’s practices for and coach in. Kiffin’s main duties at LSU now are recruiting and hiring staff.

Weis, son of former Notre Dame head coach and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, was Ole Miss offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach under Kiffin from 2022-25. Weis was Ole Miss’ main play caller this past regular season, but he was calling plays as directed by Kiffin, who became known as one of the best play callers in the country as Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2014-16.

Weis was also Kiffin’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach when Kiffin was head coach at Florida Atlantic in 2018 and ’19 when Kiffin was calling plays. Kiffin called most of Ole Miss’ plays for his first five seasons with the Rebels before giving that to Weis this season, but Weis has still called plays in the likeness of Kiffin as Ole Miss’ offense was always Kiffin’s.

So, in essence, Kiffin will be calling Ole Miss plays in the playoffs through Weis.