Lane Kiffin Is Recruiting Another Quarterback Out Of The Portal – Colorado’s Ryan Staub

One can’t have enough quarterbacks. That was LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s philosophy when he was coaching Ole Miss, and he has brought it with him.

After signing No. 1 Transfer Portal player and quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State on Monday and adding Elon transfer Landen Clark previously, Kiffin is expected to host Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub this week with the portal window closing on Friday.

Staub (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is a redshirt sophomore who is not ranked in the portal by 247sports.com. He played in five games last season with one start for coach Deion Sanders, who used to be known as the Portal King before Kiffin. Staub completed 30 of 55 passes for 427 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. He played in four games in 2024 without completing a pass in four attempts. In 2023, he played in three games with a start, completing 17 of 24 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

A three-star prospect, Staub was the No. 47 quarterback in the country and No. 110 prospect in his state out of West Ranch High in Stevenson, California, in 2023.