Lane Kiffin Is Loved By National Writer Brandon Marcello Of CBSSports … He Tells Why On Tiger Rag Radio Podcast

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Brandon Marcello, a college football writer at CBSSports, covered Mississippi State, Auburn and Arkansas before becoming one of the best national writers in the country.

He has watched new LSU coach Lane Kiffin from afar when he was head coach at Tennessee, offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban and as a head coach at Ole Miss.

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As Kiffin navigated the storm of media after him on Tuesday at the Southeastern Conference Spring Meetings in Miramar Beach, Florida, Marcello took a timeout from his beach writing to talk about one of his favorite coaches on Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night.

Listen to Marcello on Tiger Rag Radio on the link below:

“Oh, I love him as a personality,” Marcello said of Kiffin. “I’m sure he’ll tell you, too, he probably just needs to keep his mouth shut on certain things sometimes. He likes to talk, but sometimes he says things that he doesn’t quite mean or they get misconstrued. But he’s good for the sport, because we all love personalities. There’s nothing worse than just a mundane, boring coach. So, I love Lane Kiffin for that.”

Marcello had an interview scheduled with Kiffin at about the time the Vanity Fair piece on Kiffin came out on May 11.

“I was told he had an event to go to,” Marcello said.

Marcello will be watching Kiffin and the Tigers this season with great interest because Kiffin has never been under the microscope quite like he will be at LSU.

“LSU obviously is a different beast as far as fan expectation and the media coverage than anywhere else he’s been, other than the offensive coordinator at Alabama,” he said. “And he was protected from that there because assistant oaches didn’t talk to reporters at Alabama (the way they aren’t allowed to at LSU). If they lose a couple of games, there are going to be questions. And I don’t think he’s ever been in that type of situation.”